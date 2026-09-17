CHARGES FOLLOWING BREAK & ENTER INVESTIGATION

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges against three individuals following a search warrant.

“During the summer of 2026, a group of individuals engaged in numerous break and enter occurrences to industrial and commercial locations throughout the Town of Caledon and Durham Region,” say Police.

“On September 10, 2026, with the assistance of Collingwood, Huronia West, Nottawasaga, Orillia, and Southern Georgian Bay Community Street Crime Unit’s (CSCU), Caledon CSCU executed search warrants upon three addresses in the City of Toronto.”

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were charged, and officers seized two vehicles, numerous stolen power tools, and break-in instruments.

Imre Erdei-Nagy, 25, of Scarborough, was charged with:

Break and enter – five counts;

Theft over $5000 – four counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The charges have not been proven.

Jozsef Toth, 36, of Toronto, was charged with:

Break and enter – five counts;

Theft over $5000 – four counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The charges have not been proven.

Krisztian Algacs, 35, of Scarborough, was charged with:

Break and enter;

Theft over $5000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Failure to comply with release order – two counts.

The charges have not been proven.

All accused parties were held for a bail hearing to answer to their charges.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information about suspected unlawful activity to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SCHOOLBUS ROLLOVER IN MONO

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with local emergency services, responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

“On September 15, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., emergency services responded to the collision on the 5th Line EHS, in the Town of Mono. The school bus left the roadway and rolled over,” say Police. “The female driver was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. Her injuries are not considered life-altering.

Two teenage students were on board the bus at the time of the collision. Neither student sustained injuries.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

If you witnessed the collision and require support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services is available at 905-951-3838.

RESIDENTS REMINDED TO SAFEGUARD PROPERTIES FOR FALL

As the fall colours begin to change, the Dufferin County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents to take steps to secure their homes and seasonal properties before the colder months arrive.

Whether you are closing a cottage for the season, leaving a weekend getaway unattended, travelling for an extended period, or simply looking to improve the security of your year-round residence, taking a few preventative measures can significantly reduce the risk of theft and property crime.

The OPP encourages residents to make property security a priority and remain vigilant throughout the fall and winter months.

Tips to Help Protect Your Property

Before leaving your home or seasonal property unattended, consider the following:

Ensure all doors and windows are locked and secured;

Install quality deadbolt locks on exterior doors;

Use window locks and secure sliding doors with secondary locking devices;

Install motion-activated exterior lighting around entry points, garages, sheds, and driveways;

Consider installing security cameras or a monitored alarm system;

Post security signage indicating your property is protected by cameras or an alarm system;

Ask a trusted friend, family member, or neighbour to periodically check on your property;

Let trusted individuals know when you will be away and when you plan to return;

Arrange for mail, flyers, newspapers, and parcels to be collected;

Keep valuables out of sight and maintain a record of serial numbers for important items;

Use timers on interior lights to create the appearance that someone is home;

Keep landscaping trimmed to eliminate potential hiding places around your property.

OPP Crime Prevention Programs

The OPP offers programs that can assist residents in protecting their property and support police investigations when incidents occur.

CAMSafe is a voluntary registry that allows homeowners to register the location of security cameras on their property. In the event of an incident in the area, investigators may contact registered participants to determine whether their cameras captured relevant footage that could assist an investigation.

Safeguard Ontario is a property security program designed to help prevent property crime and reduce the risk of repeat victimization. Through this initiative, specially trained OPP members and Auxiliary officers conduct property security assessments for homes and small businesses, providing practical recommendations to enhance security and deter criminal activity. The program focuses on identifying vulnerabilities and promoting effective crime prevention measures to help keep properties safe and secure.

Residents interested in learning more about CAMSafe and Safeguard Ontario are encouraged to visit the OPP website or contact their local OPP detachment.

Report Suspicious Activity

Community members play a vital role in maintaining safe neighbourhoods. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity, including:

Unknown persons loitering around homes, cottages, or other properties;

Individuals checking door handles, windows, vehicles, or outbuildings;

Vehicles driving slowly through neighbourhoods without an apparent reason;

Unusual activity at residences or seasonal properties that are typically unoccupied;

Anyone attempting to gain unauthorized access to a property.

If you observe suspicious activity, report it promptly. Information provided by the public can help prevent crimes before they occur and assist police in identifying offenders.

For emergencies or crimes in progress, call 9-1-1 immediately. For non-emergency incidents, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The Dufferin County OPP reminds residents that community safety is a shared responsibility. By taking proactive security measures and reporting suspicious activity, residents can help protect their homes, cottages, and communities throughout the fall and winter seasons. If you see something suspicious, report it. Your call could help prevent a crime.

Readers Comments (0)