CCS moves select offerings to new locations

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local charity has moved some of its services.

On August 13, Caledon Community Services (CCS) released an update on the status of its move.

CCS announced that its new official mailing address is 55 Healey Road, Unit 10, Bolton (L7E 5A2). This is the location of The Exchange.

As of August 9, CCS has moved out of its office at 18 King Street East in Bolton. The services that used to be offered there are now offered at CCS’ other locations, The Exchange (address above) and Evolve Caledon (4 Industrial Road).

Administration, human resources and volunteer services are now located at Evolve Caledon; fund development services are located at The Exchange; LIFE for Youth services are located at The Exchange; Jobs Caledon Employment Services do not yet have a new location; self-serve jobs & training services are available at The Exchange; and newcomer services are available at Evolve Caledon.

CCS said it’s important to note The Exchange, specialist clinic, and Evolve Caledon store are operating as normal. It added that Service Canada’s final outreach at 18 King Street East took place on August 1 and that Service Canada has yet to notify CCS of its future plans.

For more information, residents are asked to call 905-584-2300 or visit ccs4u.org.

Readers Comments (0)