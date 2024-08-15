Current & Past Articles » General News

CCS moves select offerings to new locations

August 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local charity has moved some of its services. 

On August 13, Caledon Community Services (CCS) released an update on the status of its move. 

CCS announced that its new official mailing address is 55 Healey Road, Unit 10, Bolton (L7E 5A2). This is the location of The Exchange.

As of August 9, CCS has moved out of its office at 18 King Street East in Bolton. The services that used to be offered there are now offered at CCS’ other locations, The Exchange (address above) and Evolve Caledon (4 Industrial Road). 

Administration, human resources and volunteer services are now located at Evolve Caledon; fund development services are located at The Exchange; LIFE for Youth services are located at The Exchange; Jobs Caledon Employment Services do not yet have a new location; self-serve jobs & training services are available at The Exchange; and newcomer services are available at Evolve Caledon.

CCS said it’s important to note The Exchange, specialist clinic, and Evolve Caledon store are operating as normal. It added that Service Canada’s final outreach at 18 King Street East took place on August 1 and that Service Canada has yet to notify CCS of its future plans.

For more information, residents are asked to call 905-584-2300 or visit ccs4u.org.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon artists invited to submit work for display in municipal facilities

Fall intake for “Art in the Halls” program now open By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local artists looking to showcase their work may ...

Bethell Hospice and Hospice Dufferin to join forces

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There will now be one point of access for hospice palliative care, grief and bereavement, and community care ...

Caledon students equipping youth with the tools they need to change the world

By ZACHARY ROMAN For example, 17-year-old Yash from Jharkhand, India, used a CMHQ Initiative to bring Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education to his ...

Trilogy: New exhibition brings together wood turner, glass artist and painter

Show on now until August 5 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dynamic new art exhibition is on now in Alton.  On July ...

Agricultural Society fundraisingto build new community centre

$3 million capital campaign launched on July 9 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A campaign to bring a community centre to Caledon Village ...

Speed reductions, new parking rules among changes in Traffic Bylaw

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s roads have some new rules.  On June 25, Caledon Council approved a new traffic bylaw with a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support