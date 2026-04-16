Caledon Lions Club celebrates members with annual appreciation banquet

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Lions Club recently celebrated its members at its Annual Appreciation Banquet, spending the night recognizing the hard work of its members and supporters.

The club has hosted its Annual Appreciation Banquet since 1978, making this year the 48th anniversary.

Jeevan Randhawa, Marketing and Communications for the Caledon Lions, explained they like to hold this event to recognize both those who volunteer and those who have supported the Lions, past and present.

“The Lions Club Annual Appreciation Banquet is our way of expressing gratitude to individuals who lead by example and serve as pillars within our community,” he says.

Attendees include former Lions, members of other community-focused organizations, and Friends of the Lions who continue to support the club.

“We host this annual banquet to recognize our valued Friends of the Lions, their ongoing support, and the positive impact they have on our community. Lion Cameron Limebeer and his wife Tammy, serve on the committee for the Annual Appreciation Banquet and lead the organization of this event,” Randhawa explains.

The banquet features dinner from Caledon Meals on Wheels, and even entertainment, this year featuring a performance by dancers from Celtic Academy.

But most of all, Randhawa says, it’s a night for members to enjoy with their friends.

“It is very important because we should honour those who’ve led by example prior to us joining this club,” he says. “A lot of our attendees are former Lions Club members, who’ve had such a great impact within our community in Caledon. It’s just a way to show appreciation to those individuals who are still very active in our community.”

He noted that many of their attendees have been active volunteers in various groups in Caledon, supporting the community in many ways.

“We just want to show our gratitude and appreciation for all those former pillars of our community and for those individuals who continue to support us because with their support, we’re able to donate to several different organizations within Caledon each year,” he says.

The Lions currently support organizations such as Bethell Hospice, Caledon Agriculture Society, Caledon Village Association, Headwaters Health Care Centre MRI Campaign, Oliver House, Lions Camp Dorset Dialysis Camp, and many more throughout the year.

Longtime Caledon Lions member Gord McDonald was recognized that evening. He was the recipient of the Outstanding Volunteer Award, recognized and nominated by MPP Sylvia Jones, and presented by Councillor Lynn Kiernan.

McDonald, who is also Club Treasurer, has been a member of the Caledon Lions Club since 1987.

Next year will mark his 40th anniversary as a Lions member.

“He’s [been] a member of Caledon Lions Club for a very long time, but he’s active in both Caledon and Dufferin County,” explains Randhawa, adding that outside of the Lions club, he volunteers in numerous different aspects around the community.

Randhawa, laughing, added that they decided to surprise him with the award, and even brought his family to celebrate with him.

He highlights that although they love celebrating their current and past members, they’re also hoping to celebrate more, as they are currently looking for new members to join the Caledon Lions Club.

“If you’re a member within Caledon, and you are passionate about the community and serving the community and uplifting the community and coming together, then there’s no better place than the Caledon Lions Club, because that’s something we really love doing as individuals,” says Randhawa.

“Our message is for any individuals who truly care about humanity, want to uplift humanity, and see your community come together, then the Caledon Lions Club is the right place for you.”

For more information on membership inquiries, please contact President David Cunningham at 416-908-6965 or dcunningham49@yahoo.ca.

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