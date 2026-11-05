Caledon Concert Band celebrates Rob Kinnear’s 42 years as a conductor

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By CONSTANCE SCRAFIED

Known for a 110 per cent response, conductor of the Caledon Concert Band, Rob Kinnear has a special talent for bringing out the best in his band members. They have been all ages from high school up and joined the band with a range of experience and ability.

Progress and confidence of younger or less developed musicians were possible with encouragement and mentoring from other members of the band and Kinnear himself.

His lifelong enthusiasm for music and, in particular, sharing it with new musicians brought them to appreciate his passion. With his musical knowledge and considerable ability to communicate a composer’s intentions, Kinnear did inspire musicians to perform beyond what they believed they were able to achieve.

The band’s treasurer, Maureen Schoonbaert, told the Citizen she was a guide through Kinnear’s life and love of sharing music with as many people who echoed his excitement for as much time as possible. Knowing the conductor and the band’s history so well, it made sense to let her tell this story in part, via an email interview.

Far beyond the podium, Kinnear was a teacher, mentor, friend, and inspiration to generations of musicians.

“He created a welcoming musical home where people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities could come together through their shared love of music,” Schoonbaert wrote.

Kinnear firmly believes that music should bring people together, and he has encouraged musicians of stronger abilities to mentor younger or less experienced members, fostering an environment of friendship, learning, and mutual respect.

Many members see the band as more than a weekly rehearsal. It becomes a place of belonging, for friendships to develop across generations as a shared passion for music brings people together.

Like a life’s mission, Kinnear set high expectations, not just as an aim for perfection, but because, believing in his musicians, he knew what they could accomplish together. Combining a deep understanding of music with an infectious passion for conducting, he continually challenged and encouraged the band to grow.

Throughout more than four decades, he has been a constant source of leadership and stability for the organization. In spite of moving an hour away from the Caledon area, Kinnear steadfastly attended every rehearsal to conduct the band, a stunning demonstration of the deep commitment he felt to its members and its place in the community.

For Kinnear, it has always been about music, not financial compensation nor even recognition: Kinnear simply loves making music. Those who know him understand that conducting has always been one of his greatest joys. A passion he’d be glad to spend every day playing music if he could.

His inclination to give his time and talent so generously has been a reflection of the spirit of volunteerism and community service that has helped sustain the Caledon Concert Band for more than five decades. Throughout his career, he has been an inspiration for countless students to develop confidence and experience the rewards of performing together.

For more than 25 years, Kinnear served as a Christian choral camp director and adjudicated for music festivals and the CNE Rising Star Competition.

His influence on many of his students continues long after graduation. The musical skills and confidence they developed under his direction have remained with them throughout their lives.

Kinnear’s background is as a 38-year distinguished high school music educator, including teaching at Brampton Centennial Secondary School.

Attending a number of universities, Kinnear earned his Bachelor of Science (Western) and Bachelor of Education, plus an Honours of Specialist in Music from U of T and finally, a B.M.T. at Windsor University.

During those years, he was also busy training in concert band and symphonic conducting. He went on to perform professionally with the Windsor Classic Chorale and Michigan Opera Theatre, singing operatic and choral repertoire over a four-year period.

“On Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, the Caledon Concert Band dedicated its Hallowe’en Spooktacular Concert to Kinnear in recognition of his 42 years of leadership, dedication and service,” Schoonbaert reported, adding that a “full-house audience gathered to enjoy the concert and honour a man who has contributed so much to the band and the wider community.”

When describing music, Kinnear said, “It’s not just something you do; it is something in you – not just something you think about – it’s about what you feel when you play that phase.”

He continued, “It’s something you can’t hold down – you can actually feel it between these thoughts and you don’t have control.”

Even when he and his family moved to Kitchener, Kinnear continued to come back every Wednesday to rehearsals.

“It was a commitment I made,” he said. “That meant something to me. It was actually about the relationship with the band. Forty-two years is a long time, and I wouldn’t give up a moment of it.”

“When there is music, there is reaction to it. When you see someone smile, you know something has clicked in a note, maybe in your lyrics,” Kinnear added.

He commented on the veracity of bird calls, that after a while, a blue jay’s call has told what you finally understand. On the bubbling of the pump in the fish tank, it is all music.

He was clear about music and the environment; walking in the woods, everything calls to us.

In answer to a pinnacle in his life, he brushed it all away: “Money is not important – there are no pinnacles – it’s all about how people feel about the music.”

Facebook is collecting tributes to Kinnear. Follows a couple of examples: from Deanna: “The concert was so fun. Great collection of music. This was my daughter’s first time listening to a concert band. Mr. Kinnear, you are the heart of Caledon band and have touched the hearts of many. Including mine.”

And from Jennifer: “I’m so sorry I missed it. Rob is the reason I pursued a career in music. He was like a second father to me in high school and a dear, beloved friend who became family. I am truly blessed to have Rob and his entire family in my life.”

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