Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week: Tri-sport athlete Alex Mercer volleys, skates, and hits for the Hall Wolfpack

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Hall Wolfpack Volleyball Coach Brian Bontigao nominated Grade 12 student-athlete Alex Mercer as our newspaper’s Student-Athlete of the Week.

It is the second time in three years that Mercer has been recognized for his significant contributions to the academic and athletic life of his high school.

Mercer, a versatile high performance athlete who excels in volleyball, hockey, and baseball at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, caught the attention of Coach Bontigao.

“Alex is an exceptional athlete. He plays all three sports at a very high level. He’s passionate, a great leader, and very coachable.”

What also impressed the veteran Wolfpack coach are Mercer’s qualities as a student.

“He is involved in the school community by volunteering. Alex is a great mentor to the younger kids.”

What impressed Coach Bontigao the most about Mercer is that, “He leads by example.”

“He’s always doing and saying the right things in practices and games.”

A key recent performance by Mercer on the volleyball court was highlighted by his coach.

“In a game against Brampton Christian this year, Alex led his team to victory through his dominant back court play. We defeated the first-place team in the division.”

Alex Mercer took time from his Grade 12 studies and his on-court responsibilities to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Alex Mercer: “I continuously demonstrated tremendous leadership and determination on the court. I always brought high energy to the team, which I believe reflected onto my teammates. I always gave it my all, even in practice, which I believe sets a good example for my teammates. I would always motivate and encourage my teammates in times where they may have little hope. Volleyball is a game of many ups and downs, so I would always do my best to keep our team energized, rather than getting down emotionally and physically.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2024 season that you are most proud of?

Alex Mercer: “I am most proud of taking on a new position this year, as I feel like I was able to excel and help our team. I battled a shoulder injury for the majority of the season, which took away my ability to effectively set or hit the ball. Therefore, I took on the role of libero which has far less setting and hitting involved. This was a new position I had not played in all of high school. I feel I was able to adapt quickly and be effective in this position.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Alex Mercer: “All throughout high school I have played hockey and baseball; however, this past year I was faced with the challenging decision of choosing between hockey or baseball, due to the overlapping schedules. I eventually chose to pursue baseball, which takes up many nights a week during the summer and winter. I am playing on Brampton Elite for my final year of minor baseball.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Alex Mercer: “At Robert F Hall, I would consider myself very involved in many different ways. I am a Pack Leader and help out with council to put on events at the school. I am on the school volleyball, hockey, and baseball teams. Playing sports at Robert F Hall has been a great experience, as I have made many friends and have many memories to take with me. I take pride in my academics as well, as I have earned Honour Roll in each year of high school. I plan to continue this in Grade 12.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Alex Mercer: “Looking past high school, I aim to play baseball at the university level. I’ve been striving for this goal for many years now, and it would be a dream come true.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Alex Mercer: “I look up to my parents the most because they are very hard-working and dedicated individuals. They have shaped me to be the person I am today. They constantly push me to be better and better each day. I wish to be as successful as they are when I am older.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Alex Mercer: “It is truly a great honour to be nominated for student-athlete of the week. It makes me proud to know my leadership on and off the court/field/rink does not go unnoticed. I was nominated for athlete of the week back in Grade 10 as well, and I was very proud of myself. I have the same feeling the second time around as well!”





