Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week: Lebourdais leading the way as the Wolfpack’s Quarterback and Primary Pass Rusher this Fall

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Mikayala Lebourdais has made quite an initial impact as a student-athlete at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School.

The Grade 9 student was voted MVP at a Flag Football tournament hosted by Hall in September that featured over 300 athletes.

Lebourdais is a two-sport athlete who plays rep hockey for the Caledon Coyotes and she has burst on to the high school athletics scene as the quarterback and primary pass rusher of Hall’s Varsity Flag Football squad.

The rookie pivot has left quite an impression on her Wolfpack coaching staff, comprised of Andrea Czyrka, Chris Fielder, and Nick Pusateri, who nominated her as our newspaper’s Student-Athlete of the Week.

The trio of coaches assessed the exceptional qualities of their quarterback.

“Mikayla is a dedicated and hard-working athlete. She listens and adapts to situations quickly. Her instincts on the field are very strong, even though this is her rookie season. She is coachable and committed as she attends practice every day. Mikayla has also showed a relentless ability to take on adversity, starting the season as a rookie and quickly earning a spot as a starter.”

Coaches Czyrka, Fielder, and Pusateri noted Lebourdais’s qualities as a student-athlete.

“In her first year of high school, Mikalya has quickly learned how to successfully balance her academics at the same time as her demanding flag football and hockey schedules. She is quickly learning how to schedule her day to ensure she can attend practice every day while still making time for her homework and studying.”

What impresses the coaching trio the most is “Mikayla’s burst speed.”

“She is one of the fastest girls on the team and her determination to shut down the attack is vital as her role as primary rusher. She is fearless and does not hesitate when it comes to rushing, flagging, or even blocking a kick in the game.”

The coaching staff cited a series of key performances that highlight Lebourdais’s Fall season.

“Mikayla had a number of outstanding performances at our very own Second Annual Flag Football tournament here in Caledon East. In a field of over 300 girls, Mikayla earned the MVP award in our first game of the tournament and her skills only got better as the tournament played on. She earned a number of sacks against the opposing teams’ quarterbacks and even blocked multiple punt attempts. Mikayla’s speed and reaction time has been vital to her role as rusher. She was able to shut down the attack before it even got started and allowed our offence to maintain possession of the ball for the majority of each game.”

Lebourdais took time from her studies, on-field responsibilities, and rep hockey practice to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Mikayala Lebourdais: “As a Grade 9, experiencing high school for the first time, I can say that my participation on the girls Flag Football team has helped me make friends and be more confident overall. Playing Flag Football, I have demonstrated teamwork, perseverance, and focus. As a rusher, I work hard to help my team by being fast and aggressive in my defense. My ability to stay calm under pressure and always give my best effort helped me earn MVP in the first game I played with our team.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2024-25 season that you are most proud of?

Mikayala Lebourdais: “The moment I am most proud of is being named MVP in our first game after playing the rusher position. I consistently applied pressure on the opposing quarterback and made key plays that contributed to our team’s success. My speed and anticipation were crucial in breaking up plays and keeping the other team on the defensive.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports teams, what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Mikayala Lebourdais: “In addition to Flag Football, I play rep hockey with the Caledon Coyotes. Playing hockey has helped me developed many skills that I use in Flag Football, such as teamwork, communication, sportsmanship and perseverance – all within a competitive environment.

“For the past three years, I have also volunteered on the ice supporting coaches for the Caledon Coyotes U9 and U11 house league hockey teams. This has allowed me to help my sister, and her teammates learn hockey and develop their hockey skills. Sports have played such an important role in my life, and I enjoy being a mentor for younger girls who play hockey in Caledon.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F. Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Mikayala Lebourdais: “My experience as a student at Robert F Hall has just started. I am dedicated and hardworking, balancing both my studies and athletics. In addition to Flag Football, I plan to get involved in other sports and clubs that interest me. My goal is to maintain a strong academic record, with the hope of making the Honour Roll.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Mikayala Lebourdais: “My goal is to attend a university where I can continue my academic and athletic interests. I hope to continue playing sports at a competitive level while also following my dreams of becoming a lawyer in the future.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Mikayala Lebourdais: “My role models are my parents. They have always been so supportive of me and my goals; always trying their best to get me to the places I need to be and always supporting me in all I do; from games, practices, school assignments/tests to all my life milestones and difficult moments.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Mikayala Lebourdais: “I feel incredibly honored and grateful to be nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week. It motivates me to continue working hard both on and off the field, and it’s exciting to be recognized for something I’m passionate about.”

