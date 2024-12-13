Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon Central Public School hosts family holiday breakfast

December 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

President’s Choice Children’s Charity helped put on event

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Local elementary school students and their families recently enjoyed a pancake breakfast to celebrate the holidays. 

On December 10, Caledon Central Public School hosted its second-annual Bronco Family Holiday Breakfast. 

The event was supported by the President’s Choice Children’s Charity (PCCC), which supports Caledon Central’s breakfast club all year through financial donations. For the family breakfast, it sent in a team of 20 volunteers to prepare, cook, and serve pancakes, fresh fruit, juice and yogurt drinks. 

The PCCC’s motto is that kids should go far, not hungry, and every day at Caledon Central the breakfast club feeds over 200 students. 

Caledon Central teacher Tammy Arcuri leads the school’s breakfast program and works hard every day, alongside other staff members, before school begins to ensure breakfast items are ready to be served. 

At the family breakfast, nearly 250 students, family members and Caledon Central staff were in attendance. 

Also at the breakfast were members of the Caledon Village Association, Caledon Lions Club, Caledon Village McDonalds, and Caledon Optimist Club. 

During the breakfast, Caledon Optimist Club president Susan Montgomery and director Ted Simmonds presented a $1,000 cheque to Caledon Central to go towards outdoor equipment and games. 

There were also raffle prizes at the breakfast donated by the Caledon Lions Club and Brampton Flight Centre.



         

