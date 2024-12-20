Current & Past Articles » General News

BrightStart’s new schedule implemented to streamline operations and enhance services

December 20, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Caledon non-profit serving children and families has new operating hours.

On December 12, BrightStart Caledon Family Centre announced adjustments to its operating hours at five locations. The new hours will come into effect on January 6, 2025.

According to a BrightStart Caledon media release, the new schedule “aims to streamline operations and enhance service delivery, ensuring greater accessibility for families throughout the community. The revised hours reflect a commitment to meeting the diverse needs of

families while providing flexible programming options.”

The new family time drop-in schedule for BrightStart Caledon is as follows: 

Albion Bolton Community Centre: Monday to Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caledon East Community Complex: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southfields Community Centre: Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alton: Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Cheltenham: Wednesday, 1 to 3 p.m.

BrightStart Caledon has ongoing programs. “Let’s Get Together” will continue twice a month on Tuesday evenings, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bolton location. 

“Families, Food and Fun” runs weekly on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those looking to learn more about BrightStart Caledon Family Centre are encouraged to call 905-857-0090 or email [email protected].



         

