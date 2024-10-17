Current & Past Articles » Letters

Behind the Camera at Thanksgiving

October 17, 2024   ·   0 Comments

by TRISH McLEAN

The family unit has changed with surprising contradictions and complexity.

The rate of divorce is declining but more people are choosing not to get married, and the dissolution of those relationships is not noted in Canadian Statistics. A whopping 1 in 5 children witness their parents separate before they turn 18. Young adults living with parents is the new norm with over 50% of adults in their twenties living with a parent in Ontario and yet adult children are cutting their parents out of their lives on an unprecedented scale.

There is a rising tide of family estrangement with 1 in 4 adults acknowledging that they have terminated a relationship with a family member, contributing to a ubiquitous cloud of loneliness that has seeped into every corner of society.

The black and white statistics trickle down into holidays and translate into escalated conflict between partners, in-laws banging on doors or refusing to pick up the phone, kids fought over and shuttled like sheep from one home to the next; raised voices, sobs, and silence. For most, Thanksgiving was an echo of Easter, a wash and repeat of family drama, seemingly inescapable and unchanging. 

I sometimes ask my clients in distress, “If you knew this relationship wouldn’t change, that it would look and feel the same in five years’ time as it does today, would you stay?”

We walk away when we give up hope; and yet walking away can be as costly as staying. If you knew Christmas 2024 would look very much like Thanksgiving 2024, would you make any changes?

Many of us feel hopeless and helpless in the face of chronic family conflict. Our families are like tangled webs of wire twisted, welded, cut and scrap thrown away. It seems an impossible task to right the wrongs, reunite son with father, wife with mother-in-law, and heal the riffs that divide us. 

In many instances, we are correct; it is not possible to force an estranged child to the table, or turn the volume down on a toxic ex. There is no reverse button on time. We can only move forward from here; but we can move forward.

The old axiom holds true, we can’t control what other people do, what they think, feel and how they behave, but we can choose what we do, what we think, and how we feel. As Einstein famously said, “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” The challenge is in deciding what to change.

Christmas is 10 weeks away – now is the time to think about what you want to do differently. 

It may be as simple as deciding where, when and who you will spend Christmas with, now – to avoid the last-minute scramble and bitter battles of last weekend. Perhaps, it means setting a budget, and putting the money aside now, to steer clear of financial stress and debt. It may be a more complex decision, such as to say no to your mother when she tugs the umbilical cord and to align yourself unwaveringly with your partner.

There are common themes familiar to all families, yet each one is unique. The way forward may be obvious and obtainable, or it may feel insurmountable. You may need someone on the outside to talk to, someone who understands the complexities of family dynamics and can help you navigate your way through the maelstrom of emotions. You have time; you have two-and-a-half months to work through what you want to do differently this Christmas season.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Inaugural Headwaters Hike to Fight Breast Cancer raises $68,000

Hike held at Monora Park in Mono By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A recent charity hike was a massive success.  On October 15, ...

Advocates hail new, “overdue” aggregate policies in Caledon

Policies adopted at Special Council meeting By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon has adopted new aggregate policies.  After a lengthy supplementary aggregate policy ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support