Arts and culture celebrated at Caledon Creative Arts Festival

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

Festival was held on September 28

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The grounds of the Caledon East Community Complex were a lively place last Saturday.

On September 28, the Town of Caledon hosted the Caledon Creative Arts Festival in Caledon East.

It was the third iteration of the festival, which started small in 2022 and has been growing ever since.

The festival is part of Culture Days, a celebration of arts, culture and heritage that’s happening right now in communities across Canada. Culture Days brings free and pay-what-you-can activities like festivals, workshops, classes, performances and studio tours to communities.

Caledon is in the midst of Culture Days right now, as Culture Days is on until October 13. By the time Culture Days is finished, over 100 events will have happened in Caledon.

The Caledon Creative Arts Festival ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured artist workshops, arts activities for kids, live music, dance performances, and a vendor’s market.

Readers Comments (0)