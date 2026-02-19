Current & Past Articles » Letters

Additional tools for enhanced CMV enforcement in Caledon

February 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

Keeping Caledon’s roads safe and in good condition is a priority for our community. Our residents, businesses, and visitors want a roadway network that is reliable and safe. I recently brought forward a motion for the Town to acquire portable HAENNI scales to help strengthen Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) enforcement within Caledon.

Caledon sees a high volume of commercial motor vehicle traffic each day, including vehicles travelling through the municipality as well as those making local deliveries and servicing our community. As our Town continues to grow, so does the responsibility to ensure that our roads are used safely and that enforcement efforts keep pace with traffic on our roads. Consistent, visible, and effective CMV enforcement plays an important role in protecting both the public and our local infrastructure.

The Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is supported by two dedicated officers who are trained as Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspectors and who work diligently to carry out CMV enforcement. Providing these officers with additional tools would better support their efforts and help them more effectively address safety concerns related to overweight and unsafe commercial vehicles operating in our community.

The additional portable HAENNI scales would give officers the ability to accurately assess vehicle weights right at the roadside, rather than relying solely on fixed scale locations. This added flexibility is especially important, as overweight or improperly loaded vehicles can pose serious safety risks to other road users and contribute to the premature deterioration of roads and infrastructure that residents rely on.

The use of portable scales would help advance several key goals for the community, including:

Enhancing roadway safety by identifying unsafe or non-compliant commercial motor vehicles

Allowing for more timely and efficient on-site inspections 

Reducing unnecessary wear and damage to municipal roads and infrastructure

Supporting consistent, visible enforcement throughout Caledon

Making the best possible use of existing CVSA-trained officers serving our community

By building on existing expertise and established enforcement programs, this equipment would provide real, measurable benefits for the community. 

The scales would be used during targeted CMV enforcement initiatives and in response to identified needs across the municipality, helping to ensure Caledon’s roads remain safe for everyone.



         

