A Smoother Path to Simpler Living

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

For many seniors, the decision to downsize is about more than just square footage, it’s about peace of mind, easier living, and embracing the next chapter with freedom and flexibility.

Whether you’re considering a move to a condo, a low-maintenance townhome with elevator access, or a welcoming community like Legacy Pines in Palgrave, having the right guidance can make all the difference.

That’s why Jerry Carinci is hosting a free Downsizing & Lifestyle Planning Seminar—designed specifically for mature homeowners who want to make informed, confident decisions about their future.

Join us on July 17th from 7–10 PM at Legacy Pines Golf Club.

This exclusive event features a lineup of trusted professionals offering practical insights, personalized advice, and helpful resources to take home.

Featured Guest Speakers Include:

• An Estate Planning Lawyer – covering wills, powers of attorney, and strategies to protect your legacy

• A Mortgage Advisor – explaining

reverse mortgage options, refinancing, and traditional mortgage uses in downsizing

• An Estate Financial Planner – showing how to smartly invest the equity from your home sale and plan for long-term

financial stability

Each expert will share valuable information tailored to the unique needs of mature homeowners. You’ll also receive must-have brochures packed with helpful tips, checklists, and planning tools.

What You’ll Learn:

• How to prepare your home for sale to maximize its equity

• The legal and financial implications of moving vs. staying

• How to navigate emotional decisions with clarity and confidence

Whether you’re just starting to explore your options or preparing for your next big move, this seminar offers guidance in a friendly, no-pressure environment—with real people who truly care.

Reserve your spot today by contacting Jerry Carinci at 416.688.5260 or by e-mail at info@jerrycarinci.com.

