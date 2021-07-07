STOLEN S.U.V.s

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police would like to inform the local residents about targeted car thefts involving Lexus Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV).

“In the last week, officers responded to three reports of Lexus SUVs and one Toyota SUV being stolen from residential driveways in the Southfields neighbourhood in the Town of Caledon,” say Police.

The first incident took place on Newhouse Boulevard sometime overnight between June 24 and June 25.

In the second occurrence, the vehicle was stolen from Gentle Fox Drive on June 29, at approximately 1:35 a.m.

The third Lexus SUV was stolen from a residential driveway on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard sometime overnight between June 28 and June 29.

A Toyota SUV was stolen from Losino Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. on June 30.

In all four instances, the vehicles were locked and all key fobs were accounted for.

To prevent keyless car theft:

Make sure your car keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use signal blocking pouch – they can block your car key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle, as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off keyless fob wireless signal at night – refer to your car manual for instructions;

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could significantly delay or discourage the thief;

Consider an audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Fit a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored and car can be followed through GPS if stolen, and most importantly;

Park inside a garage is possible;

Always lock your car, never leave it running and unattended, and remove all valuables from plain view.

“It is suspected that a security camera jamming device was used by the suspects,” say Police. “Wireless security cameras are the easiest to jam by using a signal jammer to send a stronger signal that uses the same radio frequency as the wireless cameras, while wired cameras can be jammed by interfering with the wires and the security equipment.

“Hybrid security systems are preferred: if somebody tried to jam the signal, the camera would automatically trigger the alarm by sending the signal over the wire. And if the wire was cut, then the signal would be sent wirelessly. A cellular coverage adds another extra layer of protection.”

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at approximately 10:52 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a reported traffic complaint involving a silver car.

“The officers located the vehicle in Bolton and investigated the driver,” say Police.

As a result of the police investigation the driver, Mark Law, 47, of Caledon, was arrested and charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 2, 2021 to answer to the charge. The charge has not been proven.

“On Saturday, June 26, at approximately 4:28 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on King Street near the Gore Road,” say Police. “The vehicle in question had struck an excavator bucket and was stuck in the ditch.

“The officers arrived and investigated the incident further. A Mandatory Alcohol Screening Demand to provide a roadside breath sample was made on the driver. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) 80 plus, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, for further breath tests to be conducted.”

As a result, Dylan Dawson, 23, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (BAC) 80 plus;

Drive motor vehicle – no licence;

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance;

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 9, 2021 to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

“Later that day, on June 26, at approximately 3:47 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit (CRU) were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Mississauga Road and Boston Mills Road. While checking for motorists’ sobriety at the RIDE spot check, a Mandatory Alcohol Screening Demand to provide a roadside breath sample was made on one of the drivers. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) 80 plus, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, for further breath tests to be conducted.”

As a result, Justin McDonald, 29, of Centre Wellington Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (BAC) 80 plus

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 9, 2021 to answer to the charge. The charge has not been proven.

Caledon OPP would like to remind all drivers of the following:

Don’t drive impaired – plan ahead;

If you see a RIDE program in front of you, slow down and continue forward;

Mandatory Alcohol Screening law allows police with an approved alcohol screening device to demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver without having reasonable suspicion that a driver is alcohol impaired;

Caledon OPP officers continue to conduct RIDE spot checks at any time of day.

NEW STUNT DRIVING LEGISLATION

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are notifying the public of changes to the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

On July 1, 2021 two changes to the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) took effect for racing/stunt driving [HTA Sec. 172 (1)].

The changes form part of the Moving Ontarians More Safely (MOMS) Act, which received royal assent on June 3, 2021.

The first change is an increase in the previous seven-day vehicle impoundment period to 14 days.

The second change is the introduction of a lower speed threshold for street racing offenders on municipal roads. On roads with a posted speed limit of less than 80 km/h, drivers caught traveling 40 km/h over the speed limit face racing/stunt driving charges (the previous limit was 50 km/h over the speed limit). The OPP remains committed to saving lives on roads, waterways and trails.

“The OPP supports any legislation that makes our roads safer,” say Police. “The OPP remains committed to saving lives on roads, waterways and trails. Aggressive driving is dangerous and is a leading causal factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. Racing, stunt driving, speeding, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are all forms of aggressive driving that place drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

“Street racing is one of the most dangerous, aggressive driving behaviours on our roads. The OPP targets speeders, racers/stunt drivers and other aggressive drivers through robust enforcement and public education.

“The Nottawasaga OPP would like to thank the public for their ongoing support, together we can keep our roadways safe.”

