“CAUGHT IN THE ACT,” say police

On March 16, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a theft in progress at a department store in Bolton.

“On arrival, officers observed two individuals selecting items, removing the security tags, and concealing them,” Police say. “The two shoplifters were arrested upon exiting the store. Over $3,000 worth of merchandise was recovered and a substance believed to be heroin was also seized.”

As a result of the investigation, Gurpiar Brar, 26, of Brampton, was changed with: Theft under $5000; Fail to comply with release order; and Possession Schedule I substance.

The charges have not been proven.

Parmveer Washir, 27, of Brampton, was changed with: Theft under $5000; and Fail to comply with release order.

The charges have not been proven.

The two accused are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 7, 2021, to answer to the charges.

“If you witness a crime, contact police. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.”

FOUR ARRESTS FOLLOWING THEFT

On March 19, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a theft investigation at a Bolton hotel. The initial result of the investigation resulted in four arrests for drug-related charges.

“With the assistance of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit, a judicial authorization was granted to search a hotel room. The following items were seized: Multiple stolen cheques worth hundreds of thousands of dollars; Documents with personal information (book of ID’s containing personal identification); Wireless printer, surgical tools, and other items used for forging cheques; and Suspected stolen property,” say Police.

As a result of the police investigation, Gurdeep Bains, 45, of Brampton was charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000; Forgery; Possess of an Identity Document; Fail to Comply with Release Order; Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin, and Resist Peace Officer.

The charges have not been proven.

Nirmal Dhillon, 44, of Caledon, was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin.

The charges have not been proven.

Gurpreet Singh, 21, of Mississauga, was charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000; Obstruct Peace Officer; Forgery; Fail to Comply with Release Order; and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin.

The charges have not been proven.

Pardeep Singh, 21, of Brampton, was charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000; Forgery; Fail to Comply with Release Order; and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 31, 2021 to answer to the charges.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Between March 19 and March 21, members of the Caledon OPP have charged four drivers for impaired driving in the Town of Caledon.

“On March 19, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a motorist contacted police to report concerning driving behaviors in the area of McLaughlin and Old School Roads,” said Police. “Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. While on scene, officers formed sufficient grounds to arrest the driver for the offence of Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Troy Maraj, 37, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol; and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg.

The charges have not been proven.

“On March 20, at approximately 12:52 a.m., an officer from Caledon OPP was patrolling the area of Mayfield and Torbram Roads when a single motor vehicle collision was observed,” said Police. “As part of the police investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device (ASD), which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Jagvir Dhaliwal, 26, of Brampton, was changed with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg.

The charges have not been proven.

“On March 21, 2021 at approximately 12:29 a.m., a Caledon OPP officer was patrolling the area of Charleston Sideroad and Troiless Street when a vehicle was observed being operated in a dangerous manner. The officer conducted a traffic stop. As part of the police investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device (ASD), which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Scott Thoman, 30, of Brampton, was changed with: Obstruct Peace Officer; Personation with Intent; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg; Drive While Under Suspension; Novice Driver – B.A.C. over zero; Driver Fail to Surrender Licence; Drive Left of Centre, Approaching Crest of Grade; and Breach of Probation Order, 5 counts.

The charges have not been proven.

On March 21, at approximately 9:03 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road.

“As part of the police investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) but refused,” say Police.

As a result, Anthony Patterson, 36, of Fort Erie, was changed with: Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand; Novice Driver – Refuse to Provide Breath Sample; and Careless Driving.

The charges have not been proven.

All four accused drivers are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 3, 2021, to answer to the charges. They also received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.

