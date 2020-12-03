Caledon Fire completes recruitment for 18 new volunteer firefighters

December 3, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dream of being a firefighter? Well, Caledon Fire has given 18 residents the experience to learn firsthand on what it takes – by filling 18 volunteer positions.

The Caledon Fire Department was all over social media encouraging Caledon residents who are interested in receiving training to become a voluntary firefighter at eight of their stations.

“The recent call for volunteer firefighters was met with great response from the community with over 150 applications received. A total of 18 spots are available. The number of volunteer firefighters assigned to each station varies, depending on the needs of the community,” said Captain Lee-Ann Lawrence, Training Division. “It could range from 25 to 40.”

As a volunteer firefighter, responsibilities include both emergency and non-emergency situations such as fires, medical emergencies, rescue calls, alarm activations and investigations as well as public calls.

But the eligibility extends to all men and women of all ages with different experiences and backgrounds.

To qualify, the individual must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license (G status), learn from an information session provided by Caledon Fire, have a clean vulnerable sector check and live within five kilometres from a Caledon fire station.

“Once the interview process wraps up, applicants will go through an aptitude test and a physical abilities test. They would likely start in February 2021,” said Captain Lawrence.

Caledon Fire displayed a variety of online videos and posts to encourage residents to sign up to fill the 18 available spots.

“I wanted to become a volunteer firefighter here in Caledon because I wanted to help my community,” said one Volunteer Firefighter in a video. “I wanted to do something mentally and physically challenging, and, by doing so, I feel like I’ve accomplished something.”

“Typically, the biggest reason why someone would want to volunteer is to serve the community and give back. Every recruitment window is met with interest and support from the community and this time was no different,” said Captain Lawrence. “Given the current pandemic, virtual information sessions were new to the process and were a great success.”

Recruitment happens annually, in which the next group of future volunteer firefighters will have the opportunity to sign up next year.

For more information, please visit Caledon.ca/fire.

