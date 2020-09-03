Premier Doug Ford happy to see Mayfield West expansion proceed

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Caledon on Monday (Aug. 31) to mark the official start of the Mayfield West development project.

Developers are now ready to put their shovels into the ground following six weeks of prep work after the green light was given to begin the development of the Mayfield West area through a ministerial zoning order (MZO) on July 10.

All members of Caledon council approved the decision, apart from Ward 5 Regional Coun. Annette Groves.

On Monday, Mayor Allan Thompson, alongside several Caledon councillors, were on hand as Premier Ford, Dufferin-Caledon MPP and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark visited the site.

The Province granted the MZO to a group of Caledon developers to begin the residential portion of the development, which will create 550 new jobs in Caledon, and, eventually, around 7,600 new homes for the community. In total, the project is expected to bring a combined effort of over 21,000 additional residents and jobs to the area.

The development for Mayfield West area has been in the works since 2002, and Mayor Thompson is “thrilled” to be finally moving forward with the project.

Planning for the Mayfield West Phase Two Secondary Plan commenced in 2008, where public consultation, open houses and varies studies were done. The first phase included the Mayfield West Rural Service Centre

“When I became regional councillor of this area, I met with one particular land holder that was buying land. His name was Nick Cortellucci. Nick and I both had the same vision that we want to get this community underway,” said Mayor Thompson. “We’re finally here.”

The event was packed, with Town of Caledon staff members, local developers and all those involved in the project in attendance. Local MPP Sylvia Jones said she was pleased to see the redevelopment project, finally, begin.

“I can think of better no way to start a Monday to talk about building homes for people and creating jobs,” she said.

Premier Ford also took the chance to address those in attendance.

“This is an opportunity to move forward and redevelop one of the most desirable areas in all of Ontario and it starts with great leadership,” said Premier Ford. “I always say I’ve walked a mile in each one of your shoes at the city, but it was a lot tougher to get things through the city, than a great town like Caledon.

He added, “We’re going to get this province back to work. We will have this province booming again like we were in January and February of just last year before the pandemic, where we were leading North American job creation, economic development. Myself and my minister of economic development would fly around all over the U.S and go into booming areas and their numbers weren’t even close to ours.”

Minister Steve Clark shared similar sentiments, thanking the involvement, work and support of Caledon Council to getting this expansion project started.

“The Mayfield West expansion will be home to 7,000 residents and create 500 jobs and will also create a number of spinoffs for construction jobs. This is such a game changer when important projects need to have roadblocks removed,” said Minister Clark. “That’s exactly why our government has come forward.”

