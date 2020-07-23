New Caledon Golden Hawks coach looking to an make impact

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Brett McCully is not only a family man. The father of three children, is also a community man. He respects where he lives and dons the colours of his town.

The Mississauga native is now a Caledon-proud resident. His wife’s family is from here and McCully has fully embraced the township with open arms.

Since taking on the new head coaching position with the Caledon Golden Hawks, he is determined to deliver this team the same experience he had as a young player. He has had this mindset since his coaching days at Humber College with the hockey and rugby team at the school.

“When I was done, it’s my turn to give back to the young kids and give them the opportunity that I had. That’s also why I want to be a part of the Golden Hawks. I want to give back to the community,” McCully expressed.

“I want to build hockey players like the people in Mississauga built me.”

He’s loved the sport since a young age thanks to his father.

He began on skates at the age of three. He loves watching the Toronto Maple Leafs and idolized the 6’6 Philadelphia Flyers forward Eric Lindros.

He played hockey in the GTHL until the age of 16. At Loyola Catholic Secondary School, McCully and Brampton Admirals Jr. A head coach Justin Teakle were on the same team, in one of the most feared hockey teams in the Peel Region.

Sooner or later, McCully was bound for the OPJHL (now OJHL for Jr. A) and went to join the Brampton Capitals.

Following a two-year tenure with the club, McCully joined the Guelph Dominators and the Orangeville Thunder in the Jr. B league. There, he was chosen for the all-star game.

He moved on to the Milton IceHawks and then the Mississauga Chargers to cap off his junior career. He went on to play senior hockey with the Shelbourne Muskies and three years with Humber College to boot.

That was when, he finally hung up the skates and slipped on some Steve Madden dress shoes.

McCully, won three gold medals, one silver and league titles with Humber College. He also won West Division Coach of the Year and OCAA Coach of the Year to add to his cabinet of success.

He has spent the last three seasons in Junior A hockey with the Mississauga Chargers as Assistant Coach with the club and appearing as a coach in the 2019 All-Star game.

McCully says coaching rugby and hockey defined his style. He researched how legendary head coaches from the NHL such as Pat Burns choreographed his players on the ice and he came up with a simple notion of his own from there.

“Our team is us. It’s not my team, it’s not the coaching staff’s team. It’s us and players and coaches we’re one. That’s probably the biggest message I want to relay to our players. It’s not my team or your team. With how the season ended last year that’s what I can really say.”

The Caledon Golden Hawks fell to the Penetang Kings four-straight in the first round. This year, McCully wants to not only develop players for the B and the A team, but also, bring a championship into Caledon and the first for the Golden Hawks franchise.

“They’re really excited to see what I have to bring forward. Obviously, we can’t see that until we hit the ice and be able to talk about our strategies and be able to go forward as a team. It seems like they are all really gung-ho and excited. A little unsure obviously, because on a hockey level we don’t know each other yet. I’ve been watching game film since I’ve been hired trying to get the feel of the current players because I want to know my team.”

He’s received positive energy and insight from players he has spoken to. The core group of boys from last season will be returning this year, and McCully is very excited to begin working as a general manager and head coach for the first time.

Coming over to the Golden Hawks along with McCully is former assistant general manager with the Mississauga Chargers Jacques Brideau as assistant general manager and assistant coach.

“His way of thinking off-ice and dealing with players and parents about improving is second to none. He’s really good at communicating and really good talking to players. He’s also a scout for the QMHL for the last three seasons now.”

McCully, has also brought with him his former captain with Humber and now assistant coach Bill Lochhead.

“He knows my system inside and out. My game plans. The way I think. Hockey-wise, we’re on the same page. It was a perfect fit for a former leader on a team that I coached to be able to bring him in.”

As of now, conversations will be held with current players, past players and potential future players. McCully hopes to preach his words within the community. There’s always a hidden gem waiting to be noticed and waiting for the opportunity. Wherever they are in Caledon, there just might be an opportunity for them.

