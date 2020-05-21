Caledon Golden Hawks moving to a new home next season

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

The Caledon Golden Hawks will not be playing their home games in Caledon East this year, team president, David Arsenault says.

The Arsenault Hockey Group (AHG) has struck a deal with the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) and the Town of Caledon last month, to move the Golden Hawks games into Mayfield Arena for next season.

Uniquely, the club is not the only team to move there. The Brampton Admirals Junior A team and the Brampton Bombers Junior B team will also move into the arena beginning next season.

All three clubs are owned by AHG. AHG purchased the Caledon Golden Hawks in June of 2019.

AHG is also proud to announce, the Brampton Bombers will be formerly known as the Caledon Bombers. The Brampton Admirals name will remain until further notice.

“Nobody in North America has the setup that we have with junior at three levels, all playing in the facility,” Arsenault explained.

“It’s quite an interesting and unique opportunity for the development of hockey players.”

The Town of Caledon has not seen junior A hockey since the Caledon Canadians disbanded in 1999. The Canadians, won the Buckland Cup in 1993-1994 and the league in back-to-back years in 1995 and 1996.

Bringing junior A hockey back to Caledon, Arsenault says is good for the large amount of talented hockey players in the Caledon area.

“Caledon is a growing market. There are a lot of good hockey players that have played and currently play in Caledon and live in Caledon. It’s a new market for junior B, but the C is there now and the A’s were there before,” said Arsenault.

AHG has been working closely with minor hockey in the area. Minor hockey wanted Caledon East. The deal suggests, the Caledon Hawks and Coyotes, will have Caledon East to play their matches. Arsenault believes, this is a win-win situation.

The Caledon Golden Hawks will continue to play their home matches on Sunday night’s as scheduled previously.

The Admirals will be hosting their matches on Saturday nights and the Bombers on Friday.

Arsenault hopes local support will grow as families come to support each other and friends attend the rink on a weekend night.

No further news has been announced by the Provincial Junior Hockey League as to when the season will begin. The PJHL playoffs were cancelled due to the pandemic.

For now, all spring camps are on hold until further notice and the beginning of the year of next season is unknown.

