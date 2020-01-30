Orangeville’s ‘Edge’ makes huge WWE return at Royal Rumble

Written By MIKE BAKER

It was almost the perfect homecoming for Orangeville native Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland this past Sunday (Jan. 26) as he made a shocking return to action during World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) annual Royal Rumble event.

Nine years on from his emotional retirement, brought on in 2011 after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis, Edge was a surprise entrant in the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal, with a spot in the main event of Wrestlemania 36 up for grabs.

When he came in at number 21, the crowd inside Houston’s Minute Maid Park erupted as Edge’s iconic ‘You Think You Know Me’ theme hit, announcing his arrival to the match. It was clearly an emotional moment for a man who thought he’d never step foot inside the squared circle again.

Fans may have been forgiven for thinking this was nothing more than a nostalgic ploy designed to generate a big pop on the night (pop is a term used to describe strong crowd reaction at a wrestling event), but Edge did his very best to prove the doubters wrong, lasting almost 24 minutes and eliminating three individuals, including long-time friend, and rival, Randy Orton. He was one of the final three participants in the match – ultimately getting thrown out by the polarizing runner-up, Roman Reigns.

While he now resides on a plush estate in North Carolina with his wife, former WWE superstar Beth Phoenix, and two children, Edge spent much of his formative years in Orangeville. He attended Orangeville District Secondary School, alongside long-time friend and fellow professional wrestler Jason Reso, better known to wrestling fans as Christian. The pair were inducted into the school’s ‘Wall of Fame’ in 2006 following their exploits in the WWE.

Such has been Edge’s influence in Orangeville that former Town Councillor Don Kidd lobbied to have a lane named after the pro wrestler in 2017, in recognition of his accomplishments with the WWE. Ultimately, the Council of the day voted against the idea.

Otherwise known as the Rated-R Superstar, Edge is one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time, with 31 championship reigns under his belt. While he fell just short of what would have been an incredible victory at the Royal Rumble, Edge showed up on Monday Night Raw, also held in Houston, indicating his surprise appearance was more than just a one-time thing. It has been widely reported by various online wresting sources that Edge has signed a new three-year competitive contract with the WWE.

But, how is it that a man forced to retire almost a decade ago due to a serious neck injury is all of a sudden able to jump right back into regular competition?

“Let’s address the elephant in the room,” Edge told a live crowd of almost 20,000 in Houston on Monday (Jan. 27). “Nine years ago, I was disqualified from ever doing this again. But, I refuse to live in a world of what ifs. The second I ask myself ‘what if’, the very next second I get to work on making that ‘what if’ disappear.”

He added, “Over the years, I started to feel pretty good and I asked myself ‘what if’. What if I came back home. So, I got to work. I got a second neck surgery, and then I busted my ass. I got in the best shape of my life at 46 years old so that I could step back in this ring. So I could step back in here and end my career on my terms.”

Prior to his appearance in the 33rd Royal Rumble, Edge’s last match in the WWE was a winning effort back at Wrestlemania 27, when he successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio.

While he had been dealing with chronic pain during the final months of his initial WWE run, Edge was not aware of the seriousness of his injuries. In the weeks before his match with Del Rio, after experiencing numbness in his arms, Edge underwent several tests that brought up issues stemming from a serious neck injury he sustained in 2003. Essentially, he was forced into retirement after being told by doctors that he risked paralysis, or even death, if he continued to compete.

With the many advancements in the medical field over the past decade, it would appear that Edge has received a clean bill of health from the doctors, paving the way for his incredible return.

“I’m not fooling myself. I know this might not last that long, but I hope all of you join me on this ride,” Edge said. “I know I’m a little older, I know I’m a little greyer, I know I got some crow’s feet, but it’s the road map that got me here. And I have one thing that you can’t fabricate, that you can’t fake, that you can’t force down someone’s throat and tell them you have it unless you have it, and that’s grit.”

He added, “If you knock me down, I get back up.”

It would appear that Edge will be working closely with Randy Orton upon his return to the company, with a match at Wrestlemania 36, to be held in Tampa, Florida on April 5, likely. On Monday, following his address to the crowd, Edge was attacked by Orton, who hit him with his finishing move, the RKO, before delivering a conchairto, historically one of Edge’s patented moves, to leave the Orangeville native prone in the ring.

If there’s one thing Edge has proven time and time again throughout his career, it’s that he won’t be down for long. To this point, a confrontation with Orton in the near future seems inevitable.

