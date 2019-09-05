Caledon Golden Hawks announce 2019-20 PJHL season schedule

September 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Season number four of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is set to kick off, and with that, the Caledon Golden Hawks reach the double digits as a franchise.

The league recently announced its schedule for the 2019-20 regular season, with all 64 teams across the eight divisions first taking to the ice in mid-September, including the Golden Hawks for their tenth anniversary season.

This year’s 42-game schedule will see the Golden Hawks face off against the Penetang Kings, Alliston Hornets, Midland Flyers, Orillia Terriers, Schomberg Cougars, Stayner Siskins, and Huntsville Otters a total of six times each, all as members of the North Conference’s Carruthers division.

Last year’s implementation of an interdivisional series between Carruthers and Pollock division opponents has been vetoed, with the league keeping the competition between division rivals.

The Golden Hawks are set to open their season on Sept. 14 against Orillia, before hosting their first home game at Caledon East Arena, also known as The Nest, on Sept. 15 against the perennial powerhouse Stayner squad.

Sunday evenings are once again the night of choice for fans to catch a glimpse of the action, with the majority going Sundays with a 7p.m. start time. The season wraps up at the end of January.

In the meantime, fans can catch a glimpse of the new-look Golden Hawks at the New Tecumseh Rec Centre this coming weekend, when the Alliston Hornets host their annual preseason tournament. Caledon takes on Midland to open the action on Friday night at 7:30p.m., before a doubleheader on Saturday against Schomberg and the interdivisional Port Perry.

Caledon bested Midland in the first round of the PJHL playoffs back in the spring, following the team’s most successful regular season in franchise history in finishing third in the Carruthers division with 51 points. The Golden Hawks eventually fell to the Hornets in five games in the semifinal series, who went on to take the championship in a sweep of the Kings.

Despite experiencing the heavy turnover in talent that is common in junior hockey circles, including team leading scorers Marc Simonetta, Mathieu Young, and captain Matt Magliozzi, fans will still see some familiar faces: veteran forward Adam Magliozzi, as well as defensemen Cameron Clewes, Darius Kondrotas, Nathaniel Mott, and Jake Semmens have all been confirmed to be returning to the ice for the Hawks this season.

The team was sold to Brampton’s Arsenault Hockey Group back in June, taken under the wing of the junior A Brampton Admirals and the junior B Brampton Bombers.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

Readers Comments (0)