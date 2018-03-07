Rob Mezzapelli will not be seeking another term on Council

March 7, 2018

By Bill Rea

No matter what, there are going to be some changes to the look of Caledon Council after this fall’s municipal elections, as voters in Ward 5 will have to break in a new area councillor.

Councillor Rob Mezzapelli has announced he will not be seeking a third term in office.

Mezzapelli stressed his time in office has not been about him, but making sure Bolton had good representation at the council table.

“This has been a challenging term for me personally, he added.

Looking at the time horizon, he said he sees Bolton and Caledon as really being a small town with an urban-rural mix, along with slow growth. He said the growth that’s coming is beyond what he thinks is reasonable. He observed the population in town is slated to be 160,000 by 2041, “beyond what I think we should be absorbing, in my opinion.”

“It seems to be the way that’s been laid out before us,” he added. “It seems to be the way that the future of our community will be.”

A professional firefighter in Toronto, Mezzapelli said he’s always felt a strong connection with the Bolton community, and a desire to serve it.

“I had to put that in the balance with my career as a Toronto firefighter and my home life,” he said, concerned he might have been stretching himself too thin.

He’s also gone as far to endorse a possible successor.

Steve Conforti has announced his plans to seek the seat this fall.

“I believe this person will be a good representative for Bolton,” Mezzapelli said. “He will be a great area councillor for Bolton.”

But he did say he will miss being a councillor.

“It’s been an absolute honour and a privilege to have been able to serve,” he said. “It has blessed me personally in more ways than I could describe.”

