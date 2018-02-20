Job postings that work at Jobs Caledon

February 20, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Cathy Perennec McLean,
Caledon Community Services
Writing a job posting is just like writing any advertisement.
You need to know your target audience and reach them in language they understand.
There’s nothing worse than writing an ad for a position you need to fill, posting it and getting limited response or even worse, receiving too many applications from people who are not the right fit.
An effective job ad is more than a job description. It is a carefully crafted message aimed at attracting the best qualified candidates.
For many applicants, it will also be their first introduction to your organization.
It’s competitive out there, so consider these tips on creating effective job postings.
• Use a catchy job title and make sure that it has both the industry and common name for the position. Job ads that use industry standard titles are more likely to be seen by candidates.
• Introduce candidates to your company culture. Candidates want to know if you share their values. Organizational culture is increasingly important for job seekers when assessing whether they are a good fit for your company. Why do people enjoy working at your organization?
• Highlight key selling points to showcase the best things about the role. What is a benefit that your ideal candidate would care about? What’s in it for them?
• Be specific about the role and include essential information in the job summary. Then provide information on work hours, location, pay, benefits or perks, and anything else applicants will find interesting. It should make your ideal candidate think “yes, this is me!”
• Candidates want to know what they’ll do day-to-day. Being specific about core duties and tasks. This helps candidates to work out whether they should apply for the role or not.
• Distinguish “Must Haves” from “Nice-to-Haves” and list what skills and experience a candidate would need to succeed in the role.
• Be concise. Trim unnecessary words to make your job ad punchy but meaningful.
• Spell out the application process.
CCS’ Jobs Caledon Employment Services offers a basket of fantastic programs available right here in your community.
Employers can post job vacancies in the online job bank free of charge and professional staff can support recruitment efforts through job matching and placement services.
There are grants and financial incentives to offset costs of hiring and training staff.
If you have a job to fill now or in the future, contact Jobs Caledon at 18 King St. East in Bolton, check out ccs.org/employment, email us at jobdev@ccs4u.org or call 905-584-2300.
You don’t need to leave your community for a connection to the labour market! It’s all right here at Caledon Community Services.
