Youth charged following Midnight Madness “disturbance”

August 31, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to the disturbance at this year’s Midnight Madness community event.

“On August 11, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the Midnight Madness event,” say Police. “A male was found with knife wounds that were later determined to be not life threatening.

“The Caledon Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit, conducted the investigation, which led to the execution of a search warrant on August 22, 2023.”

As a result, a 15-year-old male from Caledon has been charged with:

Aggravated assault;

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

The accused, whose identity is withheld under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

“I am grateful to Caledon’s OPP for their swift action in apprehending the suspect behind the recent stabbing,” said Mayor Annette Groves. “As a personal friend of the victim’s family, I’m relieved justice will be served. There is no place for violence in our Town.”

Readers Comments (0)