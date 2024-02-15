We should all be very concerned

February 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

by MARK PAVILONS

Is anyone overly concerned about the state of world affairs?

I know the old saying – “you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink” – ut come on, folks!

There are so many issues, concerns, and impactful events that our plates are overflowing.

I realize it’s a lot to handle and take in, but we have to not only make sense of it all, but react accordingly.

“Awareness without action is worthless,” according to Phil McGraw.

The alarm bells should be ringing loudly across the globe.

We are likely the most advanced and knowledgeable species in this region of the galaxy.

As our technology expands, so does our access to information.

The smart phone generation has so much power and potential at their fingertips that there’s no reason our species isn’t highly aware, informed and cognizant.

We know what’s important and yet, what are we doing? Are we taking action, en masse, to solve the world’s woes? Are we lifting that strong texting finger to lend a hand?

Leonardo DiCaprio said raising awareness on the most pressing environmental issues of our time is more important than ever.

We’ve been sounding the environmental alarm bells for more than a decade, but just how far have we come?

The RBC Climate Action Institute released its Climate Action 2024 report. It notes the federal government has covered roughly 80% of the cost of climate action since 2016. The provinces need to step up spending to get Canada back on track.

More than half of Canadian businesses have set emissions reduction targets for 2030, and 96% of CEOs surveyed are confident they can hit them.

Roughly two-thirds of Canadians want to do more to tackle climate change, but roughly half don’t favour actions that could erode their standard of living.

Sad, but the bottom line affects us all.

King has laid the foundation for climate action and got ahead of the curve several years ago. We’re hindered by limited funds, but there’s no question the will is there. And that’s a good thing.

Some of us, including King residents, are leaning on EVs to carry us into the future. But, as we’ve come to realize, they may not be the be all and end all.

The production of car batteries causes more harm than good, it seems, and production waste from EVs is far from clean.

Going electric is a good thing, if that source is clean, abundant and sustainable.

According to OPG, hydro and nuclear power produce more than 85% of Ontario’s total energy, and remain the “backbone of its grid – ne of the cleanest in the world.”

It’s great we have a sustainable source, but as most homeowners know, hydro isn’t cheap and the more we plug in, the more it will cost.

We are so very dependent on electricity, to heat our homes, power our numerous devices and, yes, keep us informed via the internet.

I’m sure there are challenges in the energy industry, yet most of us are unaware of them.

I’m positive that the next big conflict would involve simply turning off the juice, without a single shot being fired.

Speaking of conflicts, we have two major ones on our hands, and it seems little progress is being made on either front.

The war Israel has been devastating. As of February 6, more than 28,000 people (26,751 Palestinians and 1,410 Israelis) have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, including 85 journalists and over 136 UNRWA aid workers.

While peace talks are taking place, there’s no end in sight for this human tragedy.

Most Canadians are far removed from the conflict and unless you take note of the rallies and protests, you likely don’t think about it much. But it has become a divisive factor here and abroad.

The ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine is also taking a huge toll. Estimates put Russian soldier casualties at 300,000. Sources put Ukraine military and civilian casualties at 70,000, with another 120,000 wounded.

Here we are, in 2024, and tens of thousands are being killed and wounded daily in these aggressions.

I picture Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” as I read about such tragedies. I can’t even fathom such losses.

Are we not concerned about these things?

Throwing verbal and financial support at military and humanitarian efforts is one thing. Putting an end to hostilities is another.

And what of the aftermath of both of these wars?

Has anyone even pondered the astronomical costs of the cleanup and finding new homes for the thousands upon thousands of displaced people?

Men, women and children will be mourning losses, filling holes and digging through the rubble for decades to come.

We will see a generation of war-torn people unlike anything since the Second World War.

And that should concern each and every one of us, from around the globe.

And let’s not forget about what we’ve all lost through this – ove, compassion, beauty, art, architecture, spirituality and even the sweet sounds of music.

Allen Ginsberg once said the only thing that can save the world is reclaiming awareness. And awareness may very well be the first step in healing, but where to begin?

“Every one of us has the ability to raise awareness, volunteer, educate our friends and family, and give back to our communities,” Matt Barnes said.

Let that be our pledge, our mantra, as we move forward.

And be thankful we live in a peaceful country.

Readers Comments (0)