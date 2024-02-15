Town seeking feedback on draft Official Plan

Open house, public meeting on Official Plan to be held March 5

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A draft of Caledon’s new official plan is available for viewing.

On February 13, the Town of Caledon announced a draft of its new “Future Caledon Official Plan” would be available for viewing on February 14 at haveyoursaycaledon.ca.

In a media release, Town communications staff said the official plan is an overarching policy document that consists of goals, objectives, policies and maps that will guide Caledon’s growth and development until the year 2051.

“It strives to maintain a high quality of life for residents and sets out the expectations for future community and employment areas, transportation and municipal services, and use of land,” said staff.

Areas such as development, housing, transportation, employment, and community facilities are all covered in the official plan.

An open house where residents can learn more about the official plan will be held on March 5.

It will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in the atrium at Town Hall (6311 Old Church Road).

A public meeting about the Official Plan will be happening at 7 p.m. on the same day, also at Town Hall. Residents can attend the meeting in-person or online on the Town of Caledon’s website. To submit written comments, or to speak at the meeting, residents must complete the Town’s participation form which is available at caledon.ca.

Residents may also submit written comments about the official plan to the Town by emailing opreview@caledon.ca by March 7.

At present, the new Official Plan is scheduled to be brought to Caledon Council’s March 19 planning and development committee meeting for consideration.

This means it could be considered for adoption at Council’s March 26 meeting.

