Town hiring plethora of part-time staff for expanded Caledon East Community Complex

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Caledon is in the midst of its largest hire in recent times.

That’s because the expanded Caledon East Community Complex (CECC) is set to open soon and offer a wide variety of programs to residents.

From aquatics to the arts, instructors are needed for all kinds of programming that will be offered at the CECC.

Workers are needed to operate and maintain the remodeled facility as well.

The Town has already hosted one hiring fair at the CECC on August 15. Another is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 21. Residents can bring their resumés with them and have an interview for a position on the spot if they so desire.

The CECC is located at 6215 Old Church Road and the job fair, for part-time and casual positions, is being held in halls A and B.

The CECC is having a soft opening on September 5 and an official grand opening ceremony on September 16. The expanded CECC is 52,000 square feet in size and features two ice rinks, a swimming pool, full-size gymnasium with a walking track, fitness centre, community lounge and much more.

The Caledon Public Library and Caledon Parent Child Centre will also have spaces in the CECC.

Jessica Stovin, Caledon’s Manager of Community Recreation, said she’s really looking forward to the grand opening of the CECC.

“This building has a lot going on, it’s quite a large campus,” said Stovin. “We’re looking to open our largest recreation complex with a full team of dedicated staff.”

Stovin said the Town is hosting hiring fairs for the CECC since they worked well when hiring for the Southfields Community Centre.

Residents ages 14 and up are welcome to apply for jobs at the CECC and Stovin said there’s a wide range of positions available in the Town’s customer service, facilities, operations, and programs departments

“There’s flexible schedules and hours. We’re looking for daytime, not just evenings and weekends,” said Stovin.

Those interested in learning more can visit caledon.ca/jobs.

