THEFT INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest.

“On June 2, 2024, the victim attempted to sell items posted through an online classified site,” say Police. “They met to facilitate the exchange. The items were forcefully taken, and the suspect fled the scene. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.”

Investigators are currently attempting to identify the male pictured here.

If you know this individual, please contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

This is a good opportunity to remind the community that Caledon OPP launched Project Safe Trade in October 2023, say Police.

WHAT IS PROJECT SAFE TRADE?

Online classified and auction sites are often used as tools to sell stolen property to unknowing victims and can present a safety threat. To increase public safety and reduce crime, the Caledon OPP is inviting members of the public to use our detachment parking lot to facilitate property transactions arranged online.

HOW CAN THE COMMUNITY HELP?

We need community partners; citizens and neighbors; agencies and police to mobilize for community safety and well-being. Collaborative approaches reduce harm and victimization with the goal of developing long term sustainable solutions.

HOW CAN PROJECT SAFE TRADE HELP?

Creating a “community safe zone” in police detachment parking lots is about moving online marketplace transactions away from secluded parking lots or private residences and bringing them into public places.

SAFE TRADE CHECKLIST

Meet in a busy public place;

Meet in person to inspect the product;

Bring a trusted friend or family member along as a witness;

Bring a cell phone in case you need to call for help;

If you must go alone, tell a friend or family member when and where you are meeting someone;

Keep transactions to daylight hours;

Don’t invite a stranger into your home. It allows them access to the layout of your house, gives them information regarding alarm systems/dogs and provides a chance to see any valuables you may have;

Never tell your schedule to a stranger. They do not need to know when you will not be home;

Don’t erase any e-mails, texts or voicemails between yourself and the seller or buyer;

Keep things local. Never mail a cheque or wire money to sellers;

Do not give out personal or banking information (social insurance number, back account number, etc.).

WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE POLICE?

Under normal circumstances, there will be no police intervention. Officers will not mediate private transactions, will not provide documentation and will not be a witness to a transaction. However, should one of the parties request an officer, one will respond. Officers will only intervene if the transaction becomes a bylaw, provincial or criminal matter.

OPP will be unable to assist in negotiating civil property transactions;

OPP won’t guarantee the quality or authenticity of items purchased online;

OPP members cannot use the Police computer system to run model numbers, serial numbers, etc. of items that are part of a private exchange. Citizens are encouraged to use the Canadian Police Information Centre’s online database to search serial numbers of items they are looking to purchase at www.cpic-cipc.ca.

FAIL TO REMAIN INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a failed to remain collision on Coleraine Drive.

“On June 8, 2024, just after 3:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a collision on Coleraine Drive involving a pedestrian and a white transport truck,” say Police. “The pedestrian was transported by land to a Toronto-area trauma centre where injuries were determined to be serious but not life-threatening. The vehicle failed to remain.”

Coleraine Drive between Parr Boulevard and George Bolton Parkway was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation following a traffic stop.

“On June 1, 2024, just before 7:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling on Kennedy Road, near Twistleton Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The manner in which the vehicle was being operated led to a traffic stop. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Maxwell Wanjiru, 23, of North York, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 20, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

