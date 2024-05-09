The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week: Hall Honour Roll Student Mark Grguric leads Wolfpack to ROPSSAA Hockey ChampionshipThe Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week:

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Grade 11 Honour Roll student Mark Grguric has had a productive athletic career in Wolfpack colours both on the ice and on the fairways. In addition to gracing the greens for the Varsity Golf team, Grguric has excelled as a steady defenseman for Robert F Hall and was instrumental in winning their Peel Region hockey championship in 2022-23.

The two-sport athlete has impressed the Hall hockey coaching staff. Coach Erwin nominated Grguric for The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week and noted that “Mark is an exceptional and mature young man who is focused, kind, and selfless. He leads by example on and off the ice. His puck and position awareness is second to none and he is an absolute joy to watch play.” Coach Erwin complimented his top defenseman’s work in the classroom, his positive presence, and his significant contributions on the hockey rink: “Mark is an academic student that takes his schooling seriously, he’s always in uniform and is always smiling. Mark is just an all-around good person– focused and always ready for practice or the big game. Mark is an integral part of Hall Hockey. He is our number one defensemen and leaves nothing on the ice. He was a key component in winning the 2022-2023 ROPSSAA hockey championship against Humberview.”

Mark Grguric took a time-out from his Second Semester studies and quite possibly the driving range to respond to our interview questions:

The Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Mark Grguric: “The qualities that I demonstrated during the sports season this year were leadership and discipline. Being a leader was very important in order to succeed as a team. Also, staying disciplined allows me to stay composed and stay focused during the games.”

The Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Mark Grguric: “During the 2022-2023 season, the school hockey team won the ROPSSAA championships. I remember playing strong defense in the finals in order to climb back from a deficit and win the game. A memorable moment was rushing onto the ice after the overtime win in the finals.”

The Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for, and at what level?

Mark Grguric: “I play hockey for the Caledon Hawks AA. It is my second year here and I’ve enjoyed it a lot and have made some great memories.”

The Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall CSS? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honour Roll?

Mark Grguric: “I would describe myself as a quiet and hard-working student at Robert F Hall. Right now, I play for the Caledon Hawks and play golf on the side. I’ve been on the Honour Roll since grade 9 and hope to get it this year as well.”

The Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Mark Grguric: “After high school, I hope to go to university for a business degree and also continue to play hockey while I’m there. I would like to keep playing the sport for as long as I can.”

The Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Mark Grguric: “My role model is Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars; he is my role model because I have been watching him play hockey since I was very young and he used to be on my favorite team. He inspired me to play hockey and I was inspired by his game.”

The Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Mark Grguric: “I feel very honoured and proud to be nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week. I’d like to thank Mr. Erwin and all other teachers for helping me in my high school journey.”

