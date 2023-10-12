SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE CALL LEADS TO CHARGES

October 12, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a suspicious vehicle call and charged the driver with impaired operation.

“On October 5, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the Southfields Village community,” say Police. “During the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Amanpreet Grewal, 28, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 26, 2023, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14.

The charges have not been proven.

“Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

OPERATION IMPACT

278 lives lost on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads so far this year is something the OPP needed every driver to think about before they headed out on busy roads during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“As the OPP joins Canadian policing partners to keep roads safe during the annual Operation Impact campaign, drivers are reminded that safe behaviours and decisions behind the wheel are the single biggest factor in getting through the long weekend without more lives lost,” say Police. “Passengers who wear their seatbelt can also contribute to fewer road deaths.

“What would a successful Operation Impact campaign look like? Over and above a weekend with no collisions, OPP officers would like the weekend to pass without a single driver observed or charged with speeding, alcohol/drug-impaired driving, distracted driving or other risky behaviours that could deprive more families of their loved ones.”

Over the weekend, officers worked around the clock and doing their part to keep roads safe through robust enforcement and education regarding traffic laws.

“A zero-fatality and zero-injury weekend that sees everyone arrive safely home from their Thanksgiving gatherings and other destinations is well within reach if every driver and other road user does their part. The OPP remains committed to its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy which aims to reduce deaths and injuries on roads, waterways and trails.”

GROUND BROKEN ON SUPPORT FACILITY

Peel Regional Police have officially broken ground on the new Operational Support Facility (OSF) at 8100 Mississauga Road, set to be completed in 2027.

The facility will be home to over 700 Peel Regional Police employees with some bureaus and units operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Peel Region is among the fastest growing, most diverse communities in Canada with an additional 350,000 residents predicted to call the Region home within the next 10 years,” said the Force. “This means more households, more vehicles on the road and more needs from the community. The OSF will be vital in accommodating current and future growth in order to address the public safety needs of Peel communities. The new OSF will also adopt areas previously housed in Sir Robert Peel Centre such as our 9-1-1 Communications Centre. The new area will be equipped to improve response to critical incidents and needs.”

“We are excited to announce this landmark investment to maintain public safety across our growing region. This facility will help address current and future service pressures and meet the needs of our community,” added Chief Nishan Duraiappah

The state-of-the-art building will be a flagship of technology and innovation, designed using sustainable materials consistent with the Region of Peel’s net zero carbon commitment. Early works will commence before the end of the year and construction is expected to start early next year. To learn more, visit www.peelpolice.ca/facilities.

Readers Comments (0)