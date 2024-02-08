STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

February 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brampton resident following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

“On January 31, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement in the Southfields Village community in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Just before 2:00 p.m., while officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle made contact with a police cruiser in an attempt to flee. The driver was subsequently arrested. The investigation revealed the vehicle involved had been reported as stolen.”

As a result, Sukhamrit Sanan, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000;

Possession of Schedule I Substance;

Possession of an Identity document;

Possession of Break-In Instruments;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Failure to Comply with Release Order;

Failure to Comply with Undertaking;

Flight from Police.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Report illegal or suspicious activity to police. You can also provide information anonymously regarding criminal offences by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

VEHICLE FIRE INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a suspicious fire.

“On January 27, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP, along with Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, responded to vehicle fire on Tranquility Court, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The fire was safely extinguished, and no injuries were sustained. The preliminary investigation has revealed a red four-door sedan was seen in the area shortly prior the fire being reported. The incident is being treated as suspicious.”

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation or have dashcam footage of the area during that timeframe should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

CANNABIS SEIZURE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brampton resident following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

“On January 31, 2024, just before 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP conducted a traffic stop while patrolling the community of Southfields Village, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The investigation led officers to seize just over 266 grams of cannabis, as well as various cannabis-related paraphernalia. The driver was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, a 25-year-old of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking;

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis in a Public Place.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. It is an offence to possess cannabis for the purpose of selling. Additionally, an individual 19 years of age or older can only have up to 30 grams of cannabis or its equivalent in public. When transporting cannabis in a vehicle, unless otherwise exempt, it must be in its original package that has not been opened, or packed in baggage that is fastened closed or is not otherwise readily available to any person in the vehicle.”

For more information about the rules surrounding cannabis, please visit: www.opp.ca/cannabis.

You can also provide information anonymously regarding drug offences by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brampton resident following a collision.

“On Monday, January 22, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Mayfield Road near Hurontario Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Manjeet Singh, 23, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 8, 2024, to answer to the charge. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“Drivers continue to take chances. It’s simply not worth the risk. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

“You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

STOLEN WEAPON RECOVERED

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered a stolen police-issued firearm, specifically a Colt C8 rifle.

“The firearm was stolen from a police vehicle in Angus on February 3, 2024, in the Brentwood Road area,” say Police. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stolen firearm remain ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

“The OPP extends its gratitude to the community for their support, cooperation, and vigilance during this process.”

CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION CHARGES

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an Oro-Medonte resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

“A search warrant was executed at a residence by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, with the assistance of the Orillia OPP Detachment, the Digital Forensics Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Several electronic devices were seized,” say Police.”

Andrew Bertan, 55, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of child pornography, section 163.1(4) – two counts

Making Child Pornography available, section 163.1(3)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on February 20, 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

“Children are our most vulnerable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized.

“The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.”

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.

Readers Comments (0)