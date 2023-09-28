STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

September 28, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged two individuals in possession of a stolen vehicle.

“On September 23, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Caledon OPP responded a report of a suspicious vehicle on Gray Park Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers received information indicating that the vehicle had been stolen. The two occupants were subsequently arrested without incident.”

As a result of the investigation, Ranjodh Kingra, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Heroin;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine;

Fail to comply with Probation Order.

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Mohit Kailley, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Heroin;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 16, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you observe any unusual activity if your neighbourhood, report it to police. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding and charged the driver with impaired operation.

“On September 24, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m. while conducting proactive speed enforcement on Highway 9 near Highway 50, a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed,” say Police. “The vehicle was stopped, and the officer met with the driver. During the course of the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Reshawn Robinson Jones, 28, of East Garafraxa, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 12, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14.

“Some drivers continue to take unnecessary chances and engaging in dangerous driving behaviors such as mixing impaired driving with speeding. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

CHARGES LAID IN FATAL CRASH

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges as a result of a fatal collision in the Township of Melancthon.

“On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers attended County Road 124 and south of 20th Sideroad in Melancthon for the report of a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one being a transport truck. The collision resulted in several injuries including one fatality,” say Police.

“The initial investigation revealed that multiple passenger vehicles were stopped northbound County Road 124 in a construction zone. A tractor trailer entered the construction zone and collided into the rear of the line up of vehicles.”

As a result of the investigation, Sukhwinder Sidhu, 28, from Angus has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation causing death;

Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm – (four counts).

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

