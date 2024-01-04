SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

The Caledon OPP has released the identities of the two victims from the incident in Caledon in late November.

“Officers were called to a reported shooting at a residence on Mayfield Road shortly before midnight on November 20, 2023,” say Police. “One person, Jagtar Sidhu, 57-year-old of Caledon, was located deceased while two others were transported to hospital with injuries. The second victim, Harbhajan Sidhu, 57-year-old of Caledon, later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The third victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

“It is believed that multiple individuals were involved in the incident. One individual was last seen entering a black pickup truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road. Photographs of the vehicle are attached. Investigators believe this pickup truck was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road.

“While investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, the OPP reminds members of the public to always be aware of their surroundings and personal safety. Residents in the area will continue to see an increased police presence.”

The Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

Investigators are still seeking dash cam footage of both scenes between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on November 20, 2023, to 12:30 a.m. on November 21, 2023. The attached QR codes can be used to upload video.

If you observed the vehicle in the photographs, or have it captured on dash cam or surveillance footage in Caledon or anywhere in the Region of Peel between 5:00 p.m. and midnight on November 20, 2023, please contact police. Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

FATAL COLLISIONS

Officers from the Caledon OPP are currently investigating a fatal collision on Mayfield Road.

“On December 20, 2023, just before 7:30 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Mississauga Road,” say Police. “One driver, a 21-year-old male of Caledon, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“Mayfield Road between Mississauga Road and Creditview Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

Officers from the Caledon OPP are also investigating fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Kennedy Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m. were dispatched to Kennedy Road north of Mayfield Road for the report of a two-vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire. When officers arrived one of the involved vehicles was fully engulfed. The driver of this motor vehicle was not able to escape the vehicle and was deceased. The driver of the other involved vehicle sustained minor injuries, while the two passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to a trauma centre.

“Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team is assisting with the investigation. Kennedy Road remained closed for several hours for the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has dash cam footage, or is a local resident in the area who may have CCTV footage to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-224 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

OFFICERS INJURED IN ARREST

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid several criminal charges following an incident where three officers were injured in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday, December 31, 2023 at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated person throwing bottles at cars and people while standing in the middle of the road on Highway 50 south of Highway 9,” say Police. “The person had a dog with them who had bitten a person who had stopped to try and assist.

“When officers arrived, they were faced with an aggressive dog as well as a combative individual. Officers, with the assistance of Caledon Animal Services, were able to secure the dog. In the course the arrest of the person, three officers were injured, two of whom were bitten by the person. The officers sustained minor injuries.”

As a result of the incident, a 29-year-old female from Loretto has been charged with:

Mischief;

Resisting Arrest;

Assault Peace Officer;

Public Intoxication.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

“The civilian who was bitten by the dog prior to police arrival sustained minor injuries,” Police added. “Caledon By-Law Enforcement Services will be investigating regarding the dog bite.”

STOLEN VEHICLE ARRESTS

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid several criminal charges following an incident where a firearm was recovered from a stolen vehicle in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, January 1, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m. an officer from the Caledon Detachment was on patrol in the area of Mayfield Road and Dixie Road when they observed a reported stolen vehicle,” say Police. “The stolen vehicle fled and lost control a short distance away at which time both occupants fled. With the assistance of Peel Regional Police, both occupants of the vehicle were located a short time later and arrested. A loaded handgun was recovered from the motor vehicle.”

As a result of the incident, two residents of Ottawa are facing numerous charges.

Marvin Dubois, 25-years-old, has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Possess a Loaded Firearm;

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition.

Jancy Mukunzi, 23-years-old, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Possess a Loaded Firearm;

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition;

Flight From Police;

Drive Under Suspension.

The accused are being held for a bail hearing in Orangeville Provincial Court on January 2, 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged drivers of two motor vehicles following separate motor vehicle collisions that took place in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, January 1, 2024 at approximately 12:55 officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road near Chinguacousy Road,” say Police. “Upon arriving officers noticed signs of impairment from one of the involved drivers and made an arrest for impaired driving.”

Tyler Currie, 39, from Georgetown, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol;

Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Body;

Drive No License;

Operate a Motor Vehicle No Insurance.

“Shortly after this collision, at 1:16 a.m. officers were dispatched to Olde Base Line Road near Mountainside Road for a single motor vehicle collision. An off-duty officer came across the collision and stopped to help when signs of impairment were observed from the driver. When on duty officers arrived, the driver was arrested for impaired driving.”

Arul Pararajasingam, 48 years old from Caledon, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol;

Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Body;

Drive Under Suspension;

Operate a Motor Vehicle No Insurance.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

There were no injuries in the collisions.

Officers from the Caledon OPP have also charged the driver of a motor vehicle with several impaired driving related offences following a collision on Highway 50 in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at approximately 3:55 a.m. officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 50 south of Emil Kolb parkway. Upon arriving officers noticed signs of impairment from the driver of the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.”

Jashandeep Bhandal, 26 years old from Brampton, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol;

Refuse to Comply with Demand for Breath Sample.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collisions or who may have dash camera footage of the area during that time to please contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or Toll-Free at 1-888-310-1122.

“There is NO EXCUSE for driving impaired. There are numerous ways to get home if you chose to drink or use drugs. Public transportation, Taxi, and Ride Sharing services are available. Use a designated driver if you plan on going out with a group of people.”

If you see someone who you believe is driving impaired, please call 911.

FAIL TO REMAIN CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a driver with several offences following a collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On Thursday, December 28, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m. officers were made aware of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Old Baseline Road,” say Police. “One of the involved vehicles fled the scene. Officers later received a call for a suspicious motor vehicle in the area of McLaughlin Road and Forks of The Credit Road. Upon arriving officers noticed signs of impairment from the driver of the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving. There were no injuries in the collision.”

Kyle Logan, 37 years old from Georgetown, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol;

Operate a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Fail to Remain at Scene of Collision;

Drive with Open Liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage of the area during that time to please contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or Toll-Free at 1-800-310-1122.

