She Plays Golf event coming to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

July 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Girls aged eight to 18 invited to beginner-friendly event

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A junior girls golf event is coming to Caledon this weekend.

On July 6, Golf Canada is hosting a “try golf” day for girls aged eight to 18 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley as part of its She Plays Golf initiative. 

No prior golf experience is required, and the event will introduce players to fundamental golf skills in a relaxed and social environment. 

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature putting, chipping, and full swing lessons and a lunch social.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to bring a friend or sibling, and participants will be grouped by age wherever possible. 

Golf-specific attire is welcome but not required for the event. Interested golfers don’t need to have their own set of clubs, as clubs will be available.

When arriving at the event, participants are asked to make their way through the parking lot following the She Plays Golf signs.

For more information about the event, interested parties can email sheplaysgolf@golfcanada.ca or call 905-849-9700 extension 244.

A media release authored by Lia McKay explains She Plays Golf is a celebration of golf for women and girls that’s taking place at locations across the Greater Toronto Area at the same time as the Ororo PGA Women’s Championship of Canada — which is being hosted at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. 

The initiative is being made possible thanks to funding from RBC and a number of other partners. She Plays Golf was first launched in Alberta in 2023 and in 2024, it has expanded to Ontario and British Columbia.

“The festivals feature inclusive programming for women and girls, addressing gaps in the participation pathway and introducing the game in a safe, fun, and judgment-free environment,” said McKay. “Activities take place at golf courses across the host city region during the same week as the She Plays Golf Championship Series event.”



         

