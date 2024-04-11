School bus cameras needed: reader

I understand there was supposed to be cameras on all school busses in Peel and activated when the bus is stopped, red lights activated and the stop sign out on the bus. The cameras would capture all traffic in front and behind the bus and would record anyone not stopping for the bus.

I live on a very busy area of Dixie Road just North of Mayfield and I am usually out with my son as he gets his five- and seven-year-old boys on and off the bus every morning at 8.40 a.m. and afternoon at 4 p.m.

We have witnesses many cars and trucks failing to even slowdown when the bus is stopped and all lights flashing. And we were so glad to hear about these cameras coming and now so disappointed to hear they are not. If it is a budget issue, put a price on our children.

And this morning was the absolute worst, as a short school bus was southbound on Dixie and our bus was in the northbound lane of Dixie, stopped, all lights flashing and this bus blew by us without even slowing. This was very dangerous, and after it passed my son crossed the street with his boys and got them on the bus where our bus drivee said this is not the first time a bus from this company has blown by a stopped school bus.

Solution, reconsider those cameras we were promised.

Brian Perras

Caledon

