Royal Chevrolet donates $100,000 to Smart Headwaters campaign

September 28, 2023 · 0 Comments

On August 17th, 2023, Todd and Devon McKay of Royal Chevrolet in Orangeville, ON donated $100,000 to the transformative Smart Headwaters campaign.

Smart Headwaters is a $18 million fundraising campaign, geared towards acquiring a cutting-edge MRI machine and other vital medical technology to enhance diagnostic capabilities and elevate patient care for our community at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The new MRI technology will revolutionize medical imaging services at HHCC, allowing for more accurate and timely diagnoses, improved treatment planning, and enhanced patient outcomes.

Todd McKay says he is excited to be supporting this ambitious campaign stating, “Royal Chevrolet has been fortunate enough to receive remarkable support from the Orangeville community and surrounding areas over many years.”

“Currently, we have around 7,000 customers who reside in the area. When contemplating how we can give back to our community in a way that impacts everyone, Smart Headwaters was the obvious choice. Investing in health care in our community benefits us all and we are fortunate to be able to make this contribution.”

K.C. Carruthers, Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO says, “We are thankful that Todd, Devon and the entire Royal Chevrolet team see the importance in ensuring great health care for our community. This is a critical time in the Hospital’s evolution, Smart Headwaters will ensure Headwaters Health Care Centre continues to provide exceptional care close to home for all residents in Dufferin-Caledon. Todd and Devon saw an opportunity to lead by example, I believe their generous gift will inspire the community at large to support Smart Headwaters, and for that we sincerely thank them.”

With the new MRI machine, HHCC will be able to provide patients with advanced imaging services closer to home, reducing the need for long-distance travel and ensuring timely access to critical diagnostic information.

Readers Comments (0)