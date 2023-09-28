Current & Past Articles » General News

Royal Chevrolet donates $100,000 to Smart Headwaters campaign

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

 On August 17th, 2023, Todd and Devon McKay of Royal Chevrolet in Orangeville, ON donated $100,000 to the transformative Smart Headwaters campaign.

Smart Headwaters is a $18 million fundraising campaign, geared towards acquiring a cutting-edge MRI machine and other vital medical technology to enhance diagnostic capabilities and elevate patient care for our community at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The new MRI technology will revolutionize medical imaging services at HHCC, allowing for more accurate and timely diagnoses, improved treatment planning, and enhanced patient outcomes.

Todd McKay says he is excited to be supporting this ambitious campaign stating, “Royal Chevrolet has been fortunate enough to receive remarkable support from the Orangeville community and surrounding areas over many years.”

“Currently, we have around 7,000 customers who reside in the area. When contemplating how we can give back to our community in a way that impacts everyone, Smart Headwaters was the obvious choice. Investing in health care in our community benefits us all and we are fortunate to be able to make this contribution.”

K.C. Carruthers, Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO says, “We are thankful that Todd, Devon and the entire Royal Chevrolet team see the importance in ensuring great health care for our community. This is a critical time in the Hospital’s evolution, Smart Headwaters will ensure Headwaters Health Care Centre continues to provide exceptional care close to home for all residents in Dufferin-Caledon. Todd and Devon saw an opportunity to lead by example, I believe their generous gift will inspire the community at large to support Smart Headwaters, and for that we sincerely thank them.” 

With the new MRI machine, HHCC will be able to provide patients with advanced imaging services closer to home, reducing the need for long-distance travel and ensuring timely access to critical diagnostic information.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon’s outgoing Fire Chief reflects on career, fire safety

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon will soon have a new fire chief.  Outgoing Fire Chief Dave Forfar, who recently announced his retirement, ...

Rodeo brings new excitement to 165th Bolton Fall Fair 

Organizers estimate 25,000 people attended fair last weekend By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Another amazing Bolton Fall Fair is in the books.  From ...

New Library branch dedicated to the memory of Caledon artist Cory Trépanier

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the opening of the expanded Caledon East Community Complex came the grand opening of Caledon’s newest library ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support