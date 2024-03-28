Rose hits milestone in lacrosse career

106th career win after Sunday game

Toronto Rock goalie and former Junior A Northmen player, Nick Rose, has notched an impressive milestone in his professional career after the Rock won 9-8 in overtime over the Halifax Thunderbirds at the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton on Sunday, March 24.

The game marked Rose’s 106th win as a professional goalie in the National Lacrosse League and moved him into third place for all-time goalie wins in the League.

The win moved him ahead of former Rock legend, Bob Watson, who retired with 105 wins. It also places him only one win behind Pat O’Toole who has 107 wins for his career. O’Toole retired from the National Lacrosse League in 2010.

Rose could take over the second spot this season. He has won 12 games so far this year.

Rose won Sunday’s game in front of a packed house of 9,500 fans.

Starting with the Orangeville Junior A Northmen, where he helped the Northmen win the 2009 Minto Cup, and was named the tournament MVP, Rose started his professional career with the Boston Blazers in 2010.

He played two seasons with the Blazers then moved to the Calgary Roughnecks.

Rose was traded to the Toronto Rock in 2012.

