ROPSSAA Senior Soccer finalist Anthony Kotarski leading the Hall Wolfpack on and off the pitch

October 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week:

By Jim Stewart

Anthony Kotarski has had a stellar Fall season on the pitch for the Robert F Hall Wolfpack.

The high school senior fired two goals to lead the Wolfpack to a big win in the ROPSSAA semifinal earlier in the month.

Kotarski’s Head Coach Frank Toth expounded on the virtues of his fine veteran soccer player: “Anthony is an exceptional athlete with a ‘Never Quit’ attitude.”

The Grade 12 student-athlete, who also played for Brampton SC this summer, was singled out by Coach Toth for his “leadership, dedication, and hard work.”

In addition to these three key attributes, Coach Toth has also been impressed by Kotarski’s specific soccer talents, including his versatility and his penchant for big performances in critical games.

“He’s an amazing defensive and attacking player. Anthony is able to play in multiple positions at the highest level. He turned in an exceptional performance in our semi-final game, which led us to the ROPSSAA final.”

Anthony took time from his first semester senior studies at Robert F Hall CSS to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Anthony Kotarski: I’m honored to receive the Student-Athlete of the Week award. I think the key qualities that helped me earn this recognition were dedication, perseverance, and teamwork. Being a supportive teammate and working well with others played a significant role in achieving this.

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Anthony Kotarski: This season was filled with many memorable moments, but our semi-final victory was a real highlight. It was one of my favorite games as I managed to get two goals.

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports teams, what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Anthony Kotarski: Apart from my high school sports teams, I spent the summer playing soccer for Brampton SC, and am currently looking for a new team to play for over the winter. The level of competition there has been a great experience for me and I have learned a lot as a player.

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Anthony Kotarski: As a student at Robert F Hall, I strive for excellence both on and off the field. In addition to my commitment to sports, I also make sure to take care of my academics.

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Anthony Kotarski: I’m excited about my post-secondary plans. I intend to pursue my education at university while continuing to play the sport I love which is soccer.

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Anthony Kotarski: My role model is Robert Lewandowski. He has achieved great success in both sports and life, and his dedication, work ethic, and sportsmanship have always been an inspiration to me.

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Anthony Kotarski: I’m incredibly thankful and humbled to be nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week. It’s a great honor and a great reward for the hard work put into the season. I’m grateful for the recognition and support of my coaches, teammates, and the community.

Readers Comments (0)