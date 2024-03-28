Riyasat Indian Restaurant & Bar opens in Bolton

Restaurant is the eighth Riyasat to open in the GTA

Caledon Citizen Staff

There’s a new Indian restaurant in Bolton.

On March 23, members of Caledon Council attended Riyasat Indian Restaurant & Bar in Bolton for a grand opening ceremony.

Regional Councillor Mario Russo, Acting Mayor for the day, shared a welcome message to restaurant owners M.K. Sharma and Meet Aulakh.

“On behalf of Mayor Groves and all our Council colleagues, congratulations. It’s our pleasure to be here today to celebrate the grand opening of Riyasat,” said Russo. “As Caledon grows, the Town remains committed to supporting the growth of our local economy. I would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Riyasat team for choosing to invest in Caledon.”

Russo said a new restaurant in Caledon creates jobs and drives the local economy.

“We are fortunate to have your business and look forward to supporting your growth in the community,” said Russo.

Aulakh explained Riyasat was founded in 2018 with a location in Oakville, and after seeing success it has since expanded to include locations in Etobicoke, Brampton, Mississauga, and now Caledon.

“This city has been welcoming… we have seen an overwhelming response,” he said, adding that Caledon is a beautiful town.

Aulakh said the decor at Riyasat is designed to provide a royal ambiance.

“The most important thing is our focus on cuisine, quality of food,” he said. “We give authentic Indian food, it’s like a gateway to India.”

Aulakh said he was thankful Riyasat received a warm welcome in Bolton and said he’s looking forward to being a part of the Bolton business community and growing alongside Caledon’s economy.

