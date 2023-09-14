REWARD FOR INFORMATION IN ALLISTON MURDER CASE

September 14, 2023

One year later, the investigation continues into the murder of 38-year-old Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici) with a $50,000 reward announced as her family appeals for the missing piece of information to find her killer(s).

“On August 26, 2022, shortly before 6:30 a.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency services responded to reports of gunshots at a residence on Kidd Crescent in Alliston,” say Police. “Sibel Duzguner, who was 38 years of age at the time, was located outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

“The investigation has revealed that as Sibel got into her car to leave for work that morning, a vehicle drove up to her residence and an unknown suspect fired gunshots into her vehicle at approximately 6:25 a.m., fatally injuring her. The suspect(s) drove off in their vehicle.”

The search continues to locate the vehicle of interest, described as a grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta, which was observed in the area of Kidd Crescent shortly before the shooting.

Anyone who may have observed the vehicle prior to and/or during the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

“It is believed that the shooting was targeted and not random or a case of mistaken identity. Investigators have continued to follow up on tips and information provided by the public and together with Sibel’s family, are appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how minor, to come forward.

“Sibel is described by her family as a loving mother of three with a strong connection to the local Turkish and Muslim communities. Sibel immigrated to Canada from Turkiye in 2003 with big dreams. She worked hard to integrate herself into her Canadian life, recently purchasing her own home and her own car, and planning to remarry. Sibel leaves behind her children, who lived with her in Canada, and her family in Turkiye, including six siblings and her father.”

Anyone who was in the neighbourhood of Kidd Crescent between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on August 26, 2022, has surveillance video or dashcam or any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact police. Any minor detail may be the key piece to this investigation.

The Government of the Province of Ontario is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sibel Duzguner.

OPP Central Region Crime Units continue the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP through a dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9407 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppers.ca.

ARMED ROBBERY

INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery at a private residence.

“On September 11, 2023, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a residential home on Heather Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “It was reported that three suspects forcefully entered the house and demanded a variety of items while brandishing a knife. Property was stolen, including currency and a 2019 black Acura MDX with Ontario license plate number CYPP 068. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Major Crime Unit, with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS).

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and there are no threats to public safety. Anyone with any information, including dash cam footage of the area at that time, should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES



Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation in one evening.

“On September 4, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., an officer on patrol on King Street in Bolton stopped a vehicle for Highway Traffic Act violations,” say Police. “During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver was operating a motor vehicle while their ability was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Jaskaran Singh, 24, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Driver fail to properly wear seatbelt.

The charges have not been proven.

“Shortly thereafter, at approximately midnight, Caledon OPP received two traffic complaints from concerned citizens over the manner a vehicle was being operated on Airport Road. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it. The investigation led officers to arrest the driver since grounds were formed that the vehicle was being operated while their ability was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Zoltan Lakatos, 50, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 21, 2023, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for 14.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the member of the public who placed the call to police. The report may have saved a life. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

“You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES



The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two adult males with several weapons and drug related charges.

“On September 6, 2023 officers from the Nottawasaga detachment entered into an investigation which lead to the seizure of a loaded firearm, 10.5oz of cocaine, 1000 Xanax pills, 811 grams of marijuana, and ammunition were seized,” say Police.

As a result of a police investigation, members of the Nottawasaga OPP have laid 13 charges against Sebastian Robinson-Villarroel, 20, from Essa, related to weapon and drug offences.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, Kieran Jordan, 19, from New Tecumseth, faces eight charges linked to weapons, drugs and failing to comply with a prohibition order.

The charges have not been proven.

Both were held pending a bail hearing.

If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

