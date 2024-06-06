RESIDENTIAL SHOOTING ARRESTS

Police have charged two individuals in relation to residential shootings.

“Project Midnight, a joint Peel Regional Police (PRP) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation, began when police identified a connection between three residential shootings in the City of Brampton, a homicide in the City of Mississauga and a double homicide in the Town of Caledon in November 2023,” say Police.

As a result of the investigation, Corey Denton, 34, from Scarborough, was arrested on March 21, 2024, and charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Weapon, as per section 95(1) CC – three counts;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, as per section 92(1) CC – three counts;

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm, as per section 91(1) CC – three counts;

Discharge Firearm with Intent, as per section 244(1) CC – two counts;

Possession for the Purpose, Schedule I Cocaine as per section 5(2) CDSA – two counts.

The charges have not been proven.

On May 22, 2024, Jasvir Gill, 37, from Vandreuil-Dorion, Quebec, was arrested and charged with the following CC offences:

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, as per section 95(1) – two counts;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, as per section 92(1) – two counts;

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, as per section 91(1) – two counts;

Discharge Firearm with Intent, as per section 244(1) – two counts;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime, as per section 354(1)(A) – two counts;

Possession Of Firearm, Etc. Contrary To Order, as per section 117.01(1) – two counts;

Breach Of Probation, as per section 733.1(1) – two counts.

The charges have not been proven.

Court dates are pending for both accused.

“This investigation, led by the PRP Homicide Bureau and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, remains ongoing, with assistance from Caledon OPP Detachment Major Crime Unit, OPP and PRP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Centre of Forensic Sciences.”

Police are urging anyone with information about any these incidents to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-941-5570. Anonymous tips can be shared by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation by drugs.

“On May 29, 2024, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs.”

As a result, Tarsem Padda, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 18, 2024, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment,” say Police. “If you suspect a driver has consumed drugs and/or alcohol, please call 911 immediately. The phone call may save a life.”

For more information, visit www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

STUNT DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with stunt driving and impaired operation.

“On June 1, 2024, just after 12:00 p.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Charleston Sideroad, near Kevinwood Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At that time, a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate a speed and led to a traffic stop. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Michael Grandin, 31, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt;

Speeding.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 20, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Speeding and impaired driving is a dangerous mixture,” say Police. “Drivers continue to take chances. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information, visit www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

ATV SAFETY WEEK

“Members of the Dufferin OPP Detachment would like to wish all off-road enthusiast a safe and joyful riding season. We would also encourage everyone to review some off-road vehicle safety tips.”

When riding on-road or off-road, drivers and passengers must wear an approved motorcycle helmet, securely fastened under the chin with a chin strap.

Drivers:

For on-road riding, a driver must:

be at least 16 years old;

hold at least a valid G2 or M2 licence;

wear a seat belt, where provided;

travel at speeds less than the posted speed limit.

For off-road riding, the driver must:

be at least 12 years old, unless directly supervised by an adult or while driving on land occupied;

by the owner of the ORV;

carry the ORV’s registration permit or a true copy.

Passengers:

For on-road riding, a passenger on an ORV:

must be at least 8 years old;

must wear a seat belt or use foot rests, when applicable;

Passengers are not permitted on off-road motorcycles (ORMs);

There are no restrictions for passengers when off-road.

Before a trip:

get proper training by taking an ORV safety course;

know your ORV and read its operator’s manual;

do a pre-ride inspection and check oil gas and other fluid levels, lights, brakes, tire pressure;

let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return

check with your local municipality to see if they have a bylaw permitting you to ride on roads

When you are riding:

always ride according to the trail, road and weather conditions;

use extreme caution when turning, crossing, climbing and descending hills;

drive sober – it’s illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs;

ride in designated areas only;

respect the environment and keep noise levels low.

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

