Resident grateful for E-Bike, donations

I write today with immense gratitude on behalf of our friend Derek Moor and our entire community here in Caledon. A few weeks ago, Derek’s life took an unexpected turn when he woke up almost completely blind. This sudden loss of vision not only stripped him of his ability to drive and his employment but also thrust him into a new world of challenges that many of us can only imagine.

Despite these difficulties, Derek has maintained an incredibly positive outlook, a testament to his resilience and the support he has received from those around him. A GoFundMe campaign was launched, and thanks to the generosity of friends, family, and community members, over $5,000 was raised to help Derek with immediate expenses during this transitional period.

Among those who reached out to help was Zeus Bikes from London, ON. Upon learning of Derek’s situation, Zeus Bikes selflessly stepped forward with a generous donation and introduced Derek to an E-bike. This E-bike has become a vital means of mobility for Derek, allowing him to run local errands and visit places independently.

The kindness shown by Zeus Bikes goes beyond a simple donation; it embodies the spirit of community and compassion. The owners of Zeus Bikes shared their own story of overcoming hardship, expressing gratitude for the opportunities Canada has provided them, which now allows them to give back to others in need.

Therefore, through this letter, we want to extend our deepest thanks to everyone who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign and to Zeus Bikes. Your contributions, both financial and in spirit, have made an enormous difference in Derek’s life during this challenging time of change and adaptation.

In a world where news often highlights divisions and challenges, the support shown to Derek Moor is a shining example of the strength and kindness within our community. It reminds us that even in difficult times, we can come together to support one another and make a positive impact.

Thank you once again to all who have shown kindness and generosity towards Derek. Your actions have touched our hearts and made our community stronger.

Bill Motley

