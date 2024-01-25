R.I.D.E. CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals following a RIDE program Thursday night.

“On January 18, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on Olde Base Line Road, near Dixie Road,” say Police. “Shortly after 2:00 a.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers determined that the driver and a passenger had switched seats within the vehicle. Grounds were formed that both driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Navpreet Singh, 21, of Brampton, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 15, 2024, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

The other occupant, a 21-year-old of Belleville, was charged with:

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero;

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver was also issued a 3-day driver’s licence suspension.

“Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

VEHICLE THEFTS

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of four pickup trucks from the Town of Orangeville and the Town of Mono.

The thefts took place between the evening of January 21, 2024, and the early morning hours of January 22, 2024.

The pickup trucks were stolen from the driveways of residential addresses in Mono and Orangeville. The vehicles are be described as the following:

2023 black Ford F-150 crew cab bearing Ontario marker BV62917 from Perry Road in the Town of Orangeville;

2023 black Ford F-150 bearing Ontario marker BW34470 from Ashwood Drive in the Town of Mono;

2023 grey Ford F-150 bearing Ontario marker BX76254 from Meek Avenue from the Town of Mono;

2023 grey Ford F-150 bearing Ontario marker BT97565 from McMaster Road in the Town of Orangeville.

“Officers secured video surveillance where a dark colour sedan is observed pulling up to one of the residences,” say Police. “Two suspects are viewed exiting their vehicle and entering the stolen pick-up. After a couple of minutes within the truck, they get it started and are viewed driving it out of the driveway.”

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

The OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen.

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles.

Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box;

Pocket your keys;

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED IN ADJ-TOR

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the discovery of human remains in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

“On January 21, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police located a body in the area of 25th Sideroad,” say Police. “A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the identity and determine a cause of death.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

