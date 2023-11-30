Provincial move is “unsustainable” for Caledon: organization

OUR READERS WRITE:

We write today to address the unprecedented land development crisis facing Caledon. The scale and speed of development threatens our environment, finances and way of life.

The Region of Peel Official Boundary Expansion allotted Caledon almost 11,000 acres north of Mayfield Road for development. The dissolution of Peel Region will mean that Caledon is responsible for paying the infrastructure cost for this development without the financial support of Peel Region.

The Ford government passed Bill 23, which reduced or removed development charges historically paid for by developers. This is a double whammy for Caledon taxpayers who can expect a minimum tax increase of 27% to pay for the infrastructure that accompanies development. What is a nice gift to developers is an unsustainable situation for the residents of Caledon.

The Mayor and Town Council have an enormous responsibility to ensure that the process to find viable solutions to an issue of historic proportion and consequence is done in consultation with First Nations and the Caledon community. With so much at stake, a democratic vote of the full Council is the only way to ensure a legitimate outcome.

Sustainable Caledon

