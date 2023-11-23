PEDESTRIANS HIT IN FAIL-TO-REMAIN

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP are currently investigating a failed to remain collision where two pedestrians were hit.

“On November 21, 2023, shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to two injured pedestrians on Albion Vaughan Road, near Queensgate Boulevard,” say Police. “It was reported that both were walking southbound at approximately 4:30 p.m. when they were hit from behind by a vehicle. No vehicle descriptors were obtained. A 14-year-old male sustained minor injuries and a 16-year-old female remains at hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Albion Vaughan Road in both directions between Queensgate Boulevard and Dovaston Gate was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged four drivers with impaired operation this past weekend.

“On November 17, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a traffic complaint on McEwan Drive West,” say Police. “Upon arrival and locating the vehicle, officers met with the driver and formed grounds that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Richard Premich, 59, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The charges have not been proven.

“On November 18, 2023, just after 5:00 p.m., officers responded for a three-vehicle collision on Highway 9, near Caledon-King Town Line. Minor injuries were reported. During the investigation, one driver was arrested since grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Frank Gilchrist, 57, of Schomberg, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The charges have not been proven.

“On November 19, 2023, officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on the Hwy 410 offramp to Hurontario Street. Shortly before 3:00 a.m., a vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, resulted in the accused to be arrested.”

As a result, Abhinav Mankoo, 25, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The charges have not been proven.

“On November 19, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Humber Station Road. No injuries were reported. During the investigation, one driver was arrested since grounds were formed that their ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Erik Lebko, 20, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

All four driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for seven. The four accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 7, 2023, to answer to the charges.

“On November 15, 2023, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check on Escarpment Side Road by Horseshoe Hill Road,” say Police. “Shortly before 6:00 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, resulted in the accused to be arrested.”

As a result, Andrew Crawford, 60, of Richmond Hill, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 30, 2023, to answer to the charge.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

With the holiday season fast approaching, the need to make those alternate arrangements will increase. In Caledon, HomeJames offers a FREE designated driver service. The program runs from November 17 to December 31, every Friday and Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (excluding December 24). More information is available at:

www.homejames-caledon.ca.

