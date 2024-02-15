PARK VANDALISM INVESTIGATED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after property was damaged at Forks of the Credit Provincial Park.

“On February 8, 2024, Caledon OPP officers received a report of vandalism at the Forks of the Credit Provincial Park,” say Police. “Throughout the park, various signage was torn down, and others were covered with graffiti. Since December 2023, several instances of vandalism have been reported at the park, resulting in thousands of dollars of damage.”

What is Graffiti?

Graffiti is defined as writing, drawing, or symbols applied to any surface without the consent of the property owner, authorized agent, or designate.

Is Graffiti illegal?

Yes. Mischief, which is a Criminal Code offence, is the wilful damage or destruction of property and can be punishable for up to a 10-year prison sentence.

How does Graffiti effect

my community?

Contrary to popular belief, Graffiti is not a victimless crime. If ignored, it can:

Leave the impression that no one cares;

Lead to increased graffiti and crime;

Loss of business growth and tourism;

Clean up can divert tax dollars from community programs and services;

Harm prosperity and reduce property values;

Decrease residents feelings of safety.

If I’m a property or business owner,

how can I prevent Graffiti?

Install video surveillance equipment;

Increase lighting and visibility in vulnerable locations;

Restrict access to walls by planting shrubs or trees.

If you have any information regarding this, or other instances of vandalism, please report them by calling the OPP at 1 (888) 310-1122, or by visiting our website at www.opp.ca. You can also provide information anonymously regarding criminal offences by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

WEAPONS AND

ALCOHOL CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Caledon resident following a traffic stop on Sunday.

“On February 11, 2024, just after 12:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment were patrolling the area of Mayfield Road near Torbram Road in the Town of Caledon, when a traffic stop was conducted upon a motor vehicle,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested. Following the arrest, officers conducted a search of the motor vehicle and located open liquor within reach of the driver, as well as a prohibited weapon.”

As a result, Manjinder Rai, 22, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a prohibited device.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 29, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently charged two individuals following RIDE programs.

“On January 30, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on Horseshoe Hill Road, near Beech Grove Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Just after 5:00 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers subsequently formed grounds the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Paulo Frias Sousa, 37, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 15, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Just a few days later, on February 2, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting another R.I.D.E. spot check on the Highway 410 off-ramp at Hurontario Street. Just before 1:00 a.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers subsequently formed grounds that driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Prabhjot Sidhu, 31, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 22, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Both individuals had their vehicles impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, ‘liquor’ is defined as spirits, wine and beer or any combination of them and includes any alcohol in a form appropriate for human consumption as a beverage, alone or in combination with any other matter. When transporting liquor, it must be in a container that is unopened and the seal unbroken, or packed in baggage that is fastened closed or not otherwise readily available to any person in the vehicle. For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.”

