911 » Current & Past Articles

Pair charged in stolen vehicle investigation

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

On November 3, 2023, Caledon OPP responded to a report of a stolen 2023 Toyota 4Runner. The investigation led the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) to a rural property where the stolen vehicle was recovered, and two parties were arrested. A search warrant was executed at the property where investigators also recovered a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander, and a trailer with two 2023 Sea Doos. The total seizure is estimated to be over $100,000 in recovered stolen property.

As a result, Dilbag DEOL, 49, of Caledon, and Navtej DEOL, 43, of Brampton, were both charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 – two counts

The accused parties are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 30, 2023, to answer to the charges.

These charges have not been proven in court

For anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Caledon CSCU at 905-584-2241 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca to remain anonymous.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon residents embark on aid mission in Dominican Republic

By MARK PAVILONS A Bolton woman and Caledon teachers are embarking on a humanitarian mission to the Dominican Republic in the new year. Several years ...

Local Tim Hortons owners supporting Cassie’s Place with Smile Cookie campaign

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There were many smiles at a Bolton Tim Hortons this Tuesday.  On November 14, representatives from Caledon Council, ...

Proposed 2024 Peel Budget tax increase sits at 4.5 per cent

By ZACHARY ROMAN, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Caledon residents can expect an increase of about $250 on their property tax bill next year.  The Region ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support