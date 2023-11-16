Pair charged in stolen vehicle investigation

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

On November 3, 2023, Caledon OPP responded to a report of a stolen 2023 Toyota 4Runner. The investigation led the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) to a rural property where the stolen vehicle was recovered, and two parties were arrested. A search warrant was executed at the property where investigators also recovered a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander, and a trailer with two 2023 Sea Doos. The total seizure is estimated to be over $100,000 in recovered stolen property.

As a result, Dilbag DEOL, 49, of Caledon, and Navtej DEOL, 43, of Brampton, were both charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 – two counts

The accused parties are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 30, 2023, to answer to the charges.

These charges have not been proven in court

For anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Caledon CSCU at 905-584-2241 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca to remain anonymous.

