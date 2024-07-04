OUR READERS WRITE: Reader takes issue with MP’s mailer

July 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

I would like to comment on Kyle Seeback’s latest mailing to Caledon residence. With all the lies created by Donald Trump, where he said recently, “Democrats are aborting babies at 8, 9 months into a woman’s pregnancy and even after the baby is born.” This American-style politics has to stop and not infiltrate into Canada’s elections.

In Kyle Seeback’s “Tell Me How To Vote” flyer, he says on the first page that we currently have a Liberal-NDP government. Not really, because our parliament has a Liberal caucus, not NDP. As far as I know, the Liberals are the incumbent party that are currently in power.

The first page comments about Conservative Bill C -351 regarding Paul Bernardo being moved to a “cushy-medium security” from maximum security. Seeback says. “On top of this, Justin Trudeau’s Public Safety Minister, Dominic Le Blanc, has always had authority to issue directions to Correctional Service Canada.”

Marco Mendicino was the Minister of Public Safety who made this decision on July 26, 2023 and he was dismissed for it. Dominic Le Blanc did not make this decision.

Furthermore, medium security prison is not “cushy”; it means prisoners can move around, where maximum security means barred in a single cell for most of the day.

Medium security still looks the same as maximum security and most of Canada’s most dangerous offenders are housed in medium security prisons.

Seeback’s front page flyer is inundated with exaggerated untruths. I don’t like this kind of politics in Canada.

Dianne Narrol

