Orangeville Lions 25th Home and Garden Show returning to fairgrounds with over 130 vendors

March 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

As spring comes into full swing, there’s no better time to start thinking about home improvement projects.

Whether it’s landscaping, painting, roofing, a major renovation or finding the perfect furniture and décor, a three-day event that’s returning to the Orangeville Fairgrounds (247090 5th Sideroad) will help you find what you need.

The 25th Annual Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show is running from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7, with plenty to do and see.

“Come on down and celebrate spring with us,” said Orangeville Lion Yasmine Slater, who is helping organize the event. “The Home Show is a centralized spot where the community can come out and see local businesses.”

The home show provides attendees with the opportunity to browse over 130 vendors from various industries, primarily related to home improvement, and discuss their vision with professionals.

While the home show is free, it acts as a fundraiser for the not-for-profit Orangeville Lions, who organize it annually. Through sponsorships and the sale of booth spaces, the Lions are hoping to raise $40,000. That money goes back into the community through charitable projects and donations to other service groups.

“Because we’re a volunteer organization, all the money we collect from vendors supports projects in the local community,” said Slater.

Some projects the Orangeville Lions have completed in the past include the Orangeville Lions Club Sports Park on Diana Dr., the BMX Park on the Alder Parklands and more recently, a natural playground at Island Lake Conservation Centre.

Dufferin Emergency Search and Rescue, a local not-for-profit, will be managing the home show’s free parking, and accepting donations to support their operations.

Organizers of the home show anticipate anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 attendees over the three-day event.

Slater said the event is a great opportunity to support the local business community and learn more about what they offer.

“You might have a project in mind that you want to source out a local business or if you are looking for inspiration, there will be lots of businesses showcasing the work they’ve done in the past,” said Slater. “It’s very well curated for different types of home projects.”

In addition to home improvement, the three-day event is a great opportunity to learn more about not-for-profit organizations in the region, whether it’s a charity or sports group. They will be set up in the cafeteria area at the event, alongside Cookies by Gia, providing attendees with food options.

While some vendors will be there for the first time, many come year after year to meet with potential clients. But they usually bring something different to the table.

“Vendors that come back year after year often have new products,” said Slater. “There might be some new, up and coming technology that’s being showcased this year.”

This year’s home show marks its 25th edition, which also happens to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Orangeville Lions, as the group was chartered on April 12, 1949.

It started with 21 members and has grown to 51 today.

The Orangeville Lions will have a booth set up at the event for anyone interested in learning more about the organization or volunteering.

“If you’re a little bit curious about joining the Lions and some of the other work we do… I think it’s a great opportunity for people to meet with us and we can discuss some of the great things we’re doing in the community,” said Slater.

If anyone is interested in joining the club but won’t be at the home show, they can email membership@orangevillelions.org.

Slater said she’d encourage everyone to stop by the Orangeville Fairgrounds from April 5 to 7 to shop local and support the local Lions Club.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 6. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7.

