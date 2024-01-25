OMHA announces championship details

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association has announced the dates and locations for the 2024 OMHA championships presented by the Egg Farmers of Ontario.

These are the championships where teams will compete for the coveted Red Hats.

As the second half of the season is now here, teams across the province will be gearing up for League playoffs, which will serve as qualifiers to determine who moves on to compete for an OMHA championship.

The OMHA Championships will take place over four weekends: March 15 – 17, March 22 -24, March 29 – 31, and April 5 – 7

They will be hosted in six locations around the province. The locations include Brampton, Halton Hills, Kingston, Newmarket, Oakville, and Whitby.

Round-robin play will occur on the first two days, with the semi-finals and championship being decided on Sunday. New for this season’s championships include the addition of the BB representative non-bodychecking category for the U14 and up.

The OMHA championships offer exclusive, discounted hotel rates for attending teams through the OMHA’s partners at EventConnect. Hotel links will be released on the Championship website under specific age groups/categories.

“Encouraging youth in the pursuit of a healthy, active lifestyle is important to Egg Farms of Ontario,” said Scott Helps, EFO Chair. “We are proud to partner with the OMHA to help support Ontario hockey players as they further develop their skills and discover the importance of teamwork, both on and off the ice.”

Ian Taylor, OMHA executive director, said, “The OMHA Championships presented by Egg Farmers of Ontario are a special experience and bring together players ages ten through 21 to compete against teams from across the province. We are excited to welcome players and their families over four weekends for an unforgettable experience.”

A full list of dates and locations can be found on the OMHA website.

