ODSS hosts District 4/10 cross country championship

October 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville District Secondary School hosted the District 4/10 cross-country championships at Teen Ranch on Friday, October 20.

Several hundred athletes from around the region took part in the races in boys and girls novice, junior, and senior competitions.

Fourteen high schools were entered in the competition that featured four-, five-, and six-kilometre runs around the grounds at Teen Ranch.

“This is this the District 4/10 cross country championship, after this is COWSSA,” explained Rob Berg, meet organizer and ODSS coach. “There were previous races called ‘invitationals’, we went to three invitationals before this. The race length depends on your age. If you’re in Grade 9, it’s 4K, Grade ten is 5k, and Grade 11 and 12 are seniors and they run 6k. We had around 300 registered for today.”

Coach Berg said he had a lot of confidence in some of the runners on the ODSS team.

“Keep an eye on the senior boys,” he said. “Our junior girls won today, they’re good, and the novice boys were second and so were the junior boys. We have a great senior team – you’re going to see eight guys in the top 15.”

Coach Berg pretty much nailed it with his prediction, but it was in the top 16 that eight of the ODSS seniors finished.

Qualifiers from this race will go on to compete in CWOSSA at the Greens at Renton Golf Course in Simcoe, Ontario, on Thursday, October 26.



         

